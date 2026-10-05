National Football League
Bills' Gardner-Johnson Downplays Efton Chism III’s TD: 'A Practice Squad Player'
National Football League

Bills' Gardner-Johnson Downplays Efton Chism III’s TD: 'A Practice Squad Player'

Updated Oct. 5, 2026 2:44 p.m. ET

After catching the go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, Efton Chism III finally introduced himself to the league for the New England Patriots.

However, the name isn’t a household one as he’s spent the past two seasons buried down the depth chart. Chism put together a breakout performance on Sunday afternoon, hauling in four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown carried plenty of weight as Chism hauled in a stunning, one-handed 23-yard eventual game-winner in the back corner of the end zone from Drake Maye. Chism beat Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun on the play to secure the victory.

If you ask Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Chism isn't staying in the spotlight for long after his big moment. Speaking to reporters after the game, Gardner-Johnson dismissed him as a "practice squad player" who simply "made a hell of a catch."

"We're not going to get into any bulletin board material," Gardner-Johnson said. "An elevated guy made a hell of a catch. Probably won't hear from him again. A practice squad player made a hell of a play. That's all I'm going to tell you. You do it again, and he probably won't make it again."

During an appearance on WEEI 93.7 FM on Monday morning, Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel had quite the response to Gardner-Johnson regarding his criticism of Chism. Vrabel fired back by highlighting the eight different teams Gardner-Johnson has played for over the last four seasons.

"For a guy that’s been on eight teams in four years? I mean, I guess he knows the drill," Vrabel said.

Gardner-Johnson might not respect Chism’s game, but the Patriots receiver is far from just another practice squad player – and in fact has never been on New England's practice squad. He was undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2025, but Chism’s college production was simply too dominant to ignore.

Chism's collegiate numbers speak for themselves: in his senior season with the Eastern Washignton Eagles, he hauled in 120 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns to make an immediate statement. Chism wasn't just productive, but he led the nation as the only wide receiver to average 10 receptions per game.

Chism followed up his college success with a strong preseason showing as an undrafted free agent for the Patriots. He caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns during his three preseason games, eventually earning himself a spot on the opening 53-man roster.

With the Patriots receiving corps severely depleted, it's difficult to predict how long Chism's momentum will last. Still, his journey to this point has already proved he is much more than just "a practice squad player".

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