National Football League
Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
National Football League

Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4

Published Oct. 4, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Houston Texans will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL showdown on FOX.

The Texans have started 0-3 in back-to-back seasons. The good news? The only teams to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start since 2000 are the 2025 Texans and the 2018 Texans.

Last year, Houston lost its first three games before winning 12 of its final 14. This year, the Texans have fallen to the Bills, Bengals and Colts, with two of those losses coming down to the final possession.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 1-2 after a heartbreaking loss to the Ravens in Brazil. Dallas had first-and-goal from the 2-yard line with a chance to take the lead, but a penalty pushed the Cowboys back, and they couldn’t find the end zone. Baltimore then drove into field-goal range in the closing seconds to set up the winning kick.

This feels as close to a must-win Week 4 matchup as it gets. Which team will begin turning its season around in this battle for Texas?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Texans vs. Cowboys at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 4. 

 

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 Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys Cowboys @ Texans Odds

Moneyline 

  • Texans: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)
  • Cowboys: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Spread 

  • Texans -3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Cowboys +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys Cowboys @ Texans Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

While C.J. Stroud has struggled to begin the season, the Texans defense has also taken a step back.

Houston boasted one of the NFL’s premier defenses in 2025, ranking first in yards allowed (277.2 per game) and second in points allowed (17.4). Through three weeks of 2026, the Texans have fallen to 16th in total defense (325.3 yards per game), 19th in scoring defense (25.0 points per game) and 26th in passing defense (238.7 yards per game).

Facing Josh Allen and Joe Burrow helps explain those struggles, but the challenge doesn’t get much easier against Dak Prescott.

Take Dallas to cover.

 Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys Cowboys +3

How to Watch Texans vs. Cowboys

 
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