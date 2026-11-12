Why Did Broncos Call Off Trade For Chargers LB Daiyan Henley?

Divisional trades are rare, so much so one that actually took place isn't being finalized.

Come again?

Roughly 33 hours after the Denver Broncos announced that they had acquired Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, the team revealed a statement expressing that the deal won't be finalized.

"The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized. We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward," the Broncos said in a statement early Thursday morning.

Denver was concerned with one of Henley's knees upon its medical review of the linebacker, according to ESPN. The trade would've sent a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to Los Angeles for Henley. Of course, the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning the deal can't be amended.

The Chargers embraced the bizarre nature of the moment by correcting their "THANK YOU" post to Henley on X to say "WELCOME BACK."

If we're not laughing, we're crying.

The good news for these two AFC West rivals is that they weren't the only instance of a trade being called off before the trade deadline.

Once set to acquire Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Arnold Ebiketie before the deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals backed out of the trade due to confusion over the compensatory pick formula. Had Cincinnati gone forth with the trade, it wouldn't have received a compensatory pick in 2027 for the free agent loss of linebacker Trey Hendrickson.

Who Is Daiyan Henley?

Henley has been a linchpin for the Chargers' defense.

After a quiet 2023 rookie campaign, Henley averaged 1.5 interceptions, 2.3 sacks, 6.5 passes defended and 125.0 combined tackles per season from 2024-25.

Through eight games this season, Henley has totaled a half-sack, one forced fumble, one interception, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and 51 combined tackles. Of course, Henley's Chargers are the only team in the NFL without a win this season at 0-8, while the Broncos stand atop the AFC West at 7-2.

Los Angeles selected Henley with the No. 85 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Washington State, with him previously playing five seasons at Nevada (2017-21) before spending the 2022 season at Washington State.

Henley actually began his career as a wide receiver before being moved to defensive back in 2019 and then linebacker in 2020. He also returned punts in the early portion of his collegiate career.