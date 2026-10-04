National Football League
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Exits Game With Hamstring Injury Against Rams
National Football League

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Exits Game With Hamstring Injury Against Rams

Published Oct. 4, 2026 2:17 p.m. ET

In the midst of their Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, disaster struck for the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the league's top superstars was forced to leave the game early.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley picked up positive yardage early in the first quarter, but limped out of bounds at the end of the play. He struggled to put weight on his leg and was spotted grabbing his hamstring in obvious pain. 

Moments later, Barkley was helped off the field and escorted to the locker room by trainers and medical staff. The Eagles ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's game after they took a 13-3 lead late in the first half.

Prior to his departure, Barkley had logged eight rushing yards on two carries alongside a two-yard reception. With Barkley sidelined, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are stepping up to handle backfield duties against the Rams.

This story is still developing.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles

    2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles

    NFL Trending Image: Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4

    Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4

    NFL Trending Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers

    Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Backup Quarterback Rankings: Which Teams Have The Most Reliable QB2s?

    NFL Backup Quarterback Rankings: Which Teams Have The Most Reliable QB2s?

    NFL Trending Image: Buccaneers And Todd Bowles' Fates Hinge On Undrafted Rookie QB. Meet Jalon Daniels.

    Buccaneers And Todd Bowles' Fates Hinge On Undrafted Rookie QB. Meet Jalon Daniels.

  3. NFL Trending Image: Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Explains He, Aaron Rodgers Cursing At Each Other

    Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Explains He, Aaron Rodgers Cursing At Each Other

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

    NFL Trending Image: Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

    Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles
2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles
NFL Trending Image: Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4
Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4
NFL Trending Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes