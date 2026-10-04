Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Exits Game With Hamstring Injury Against Rams

In the midst of their Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, disaster struck for the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the league's top superstars was forced to leave the game early.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley picked up positive yardage early in the first quarter, but limped out of bounds at the end of the play. He struggled to put weight on his leg and was spotted grabbing his hamstring in obvious pain.

Moments later, Barkley was helped off the field and escorted to the locker room by trainers and medical staff. The Eagles ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's game after they took a 13-3 lead late in the first half.

Prior to his departure, Barkley had logged eight rushing yards on two carries alongside a two-yard reception. With Barkley sidelined, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are stepping up to handle backfield duties against the Rams.

This story is still developing.