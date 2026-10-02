Vikings vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4

The Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL showdown on FOX.

Minnesota is 3-0 and has won eight straight games dating back to last season, the longest active winning streak in the NFL. Its defense has led the way, allowing just 11.6 points per game during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Miami is 0-3 for the second consecutive season and has lost each game by at least 14 points. Making matters worse, running back De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL last week and will miss the rest of the season.

The Vikings will also be missing a star, as Justin Jefferson will sit out Sunday with an ankle injury. Minnesota already ranks last in the NFL in total offense, leaving its defense to carry the load once again.

Can the Dolphins earn their first win, or will the Vikings keep rolling?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Dolphins vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 4.

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Dolphins @ Vikings Odds

Moneyline

Dolphins: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Vikings: -620 (bet $10 to win $11.61 total)

Spread

Dolphins +10.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Vikings -10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 38.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Dolphins @ Vikings Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Minnesota’s defense leads the NFL with 14 sacks, and it now faces a struggling Miami offense without its most explosive weapon. Achane has accounted for 32% of the Dolphins scrimmage yards since 2025, leaving a massive hole for quarterback Malik Willis to help fill.

Jefferson’s absence hurts an already struggling Vikings offense, but Minnesota has shown it can win behind its dominant defense. Against a Dolphins team with the NFL’s worst point differential, that should be enough.

Take the Vikings to cover.

The Pick: Vikings -10.5

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