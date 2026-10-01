National Football League
Buccaneers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
National Football League

Buccaneers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4

Published Oct. 4, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL showdown on FOX.

Both teams are off to rough starts in 2026, with the Buccaneers at 0-3 and the Packers at 1-2. Green Bay was blown out by Atlanta last Thursday, losing its home opener for the first time since 2012. The Packers have now lost six of their last seven games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled even more, losing 12 of their last 14 games dating back to 2025. Now, they’ll be without quarterback Baker Mayfield for multiple weeks.

In his place, Jalon Daniels will make his first career NFL start. Across six seasons at Kansas (2020-2025), Daniels played in 49 games, including 45 starts, completing 61.5% of his passes for 9,282 yards, 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also showcased his dual-threat ability with 1,439 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Which team will right the ship?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Buccaneers vs. Packers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 4. 

 

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 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Packers @ Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline 

  • Packers: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
  • Buccaneers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Spread 

  • Packers -3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Buccaneers +3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 38.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Packers @ Buccaneers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

The Packers are averaging just 48.7 rushing yards per game this season, the fewest in the NFL, after managing only 17 against the Falcons last week. Green Bay hadn’t rushed for fewer than 17 yards in a game since Dec. 26, 1999, when it had 12 against the Buccaneers.

With one of the league’s lowest-rated offensive lines and little support from the running game, too much falls on Jordan Love’s shoulders. While Tampa Bay’s offense has struggled, its defense has been solid, and the Bucs’ pass rush should capitalize on Green Bay’s struggles up front.

Take the home team plus the points.

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers The Picks: Buccaneers +3.5

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Packers

 
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