National Football League
Eagles vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
National Football League

Eagles vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4

Published Oct. 4, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL showdown on FOX.

Both teams entered 2026 with high aspirations, but both are coming off Week 3 losses. The Eagles were blown out by the Case Keenum-led Bears on Monday Night Football, while the Rams squandered a 16-0 lead against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams sit at 1-2 after playing their last two games without Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett. Garrett remains on injured reserve, but Nacua is expected to return Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles opened the season with wins over the struggling Commanders and Titans by a combined six points before suffering a brutal loss to the Bears in their first real test.

These teams last met in Week 3 of last season, when Philly won a thriller by blocking the Rams potential game-winning field goal attempt.

Can Los Angeles turn the tables this year?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Eagles vs. Rams at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 4. 

 

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 Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams Rams @ Eagles Odds

Moneyline 

  • Rams: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)
  • Eagles: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Spread 

  • Rams -3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Eagles +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 43.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams Rams @ Eagles Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

The Rams controlled much of last week’s game against the Broncos but lost in heartbreaking fashion after several miscues, including a Matthew Stafford pick-six, and a few calls that didn’t go their way. Now, they face a struggling Eagles team that was seconds away from losing to the 0-3 Titans before getting blown out by a third-string quarterback.

Philadelphia’s run defense ranks 25th in the NFL through three weeks. The Rams two-headed rushing attack should exploit that weakness and open up the play-action game for an explosive offense expected to get Puka Nacua back.

Take the Rams to cover.

 Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams The Pick: Rams -3

How to Watch Eagles vs. Rams

 
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