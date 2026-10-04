Rams Come Back For Dramatic Late Win: 3 Takeaways From LA's Win Over Eagles

The Eagles’ 2-0 start feels like ages ago after a demoralizing 24-20 home loss to the Rams.

Jalen Hurts struggled to elevate a short-handed offense with right tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert inactive, and running back Saquon Barkley leaving the game early with a hamstring injury. The passing game produced just 68 net yards on 33 dropbacks.

Rams mistakes and the Eagles defense gave Philly a double-digit lead that they couldn’t hold on to in the fourth quarter.

Here are my takeaways:

Stafford’s two picks on Sunday were his fifth and sixth of the season. In his 2025 MVP campaign, he didn’t throw his sixth interception until Week 17.

If you’re looking for the main reason the Rams had to scratch and claw just to get back to .500, look no further than the quarterback position. On Sunday, Stafford’s mistakes gave Philadelphia the short fields its struggling offense needed to score and build a lead. This comes a week after Stafford threw a costly pick-6 late in the loss to Denver and followed it up with another interception on the final play of the game. He also threw a bad one in the opener against the 49ers, swinging the momentum of that game. Stafford’s mistakes have been costly.

Stafford still has some impressive throws left in that golden right arm—and made a few during the fourth-quarter rally—but he’s often looked every bit his age this season. He seems to melt against any pressure that knocks him off his spot, and he’s sailed a number of throws due to happy feet. Both of his interceptions against the Eagles followed the same pattern. Stafford sailed a pass off wide receiver Konata Mumpfield’s head and into safety Andrew Mukuba's hands to set up Philly’s first score. He was intercepted a second time when he threw a pass over receiver Puka Nacua’s head and into cornerback Cooper DeJean's chest.

Stafford picked up his first win against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio since joining the Rams in 2021, but it was a struggle. Fangio’s defense puts a roof on the opposing passing game and limits explosives. A quarterback like Stafford can get impatient when the offense can’t produce chunk plays. Eventually, he throws the ball to the defense. That model has worked well for Fangio against Stafford, and Sunday was no different despite the result.

The Eagles offense struggled all afternoon. The unit couldn’t put points on the board without the Rams gifting them with a short field. Philly's four scoring drives totaled just 98 yards. The other nine drives produced just four first downs, and the Eagles finished the game 0-for-12 on third down. Yuck.

Now, this dud was understandable with injuries piling up. Smith missed the game with a hamstring injury. Johnson was a late scratch for "personal reasons." Barkley pulled up with a leg injury that knocked him out in the first quarter.

Still, the offensive problems have officially become concerning now that we’re a month into the season. First-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion can’t get the run game going, and Jalen Hurts looks uncomfortable in the new passing system.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and Jalen Hurts shake hands after Los Angeles' comeback win. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles labored to put up 20 points. Philadelphia’s first passing touchdown came on a miracle catch by wide receiver Darius Cooper on a poorly thrown ball from Hurts. The play design sprung Cooper wide open, but Hurts threw it well short, allowing safety Quinten Lake to run under it. Lake mistimed his jump, and Cooper ripped the ball from his hands for the score.

The Rams were good in coverage, but Hurts had some opportunities to hit an open man and refused to make the throws. After an early third down, Tom Brady got on Hurts for not making an anticipatory throw to receiver Dontayvion Wicks open over the middle. This has been an issue for the Eagles quarterback throughout his career. It can be a real anchor on the passing game on days like this, when Philly doesn’t have a talent edge and his pass catchers aren’t winning their one-on-one matchups.

With Smith missing a few weeks with a lingering hamstring injury and Barkley potentially missing time, Hurts will need to get the offense up and running on his own. Right now, he doesn’t look capable.

Injuries are piling up for Philadelphia on both sides of the ball at the wrong time.

Smith and Johnson's absences were felt in the passing game. The Rams attacked Markell Brown in pass protection with a blitz-heavy game plan on passing downs. The rookie right tackle struggled to pick up those blitzes. And Smith is typically Hurts’ answer against pressure, but without his WR1, the Eagles quarterback had to rely on unproven young players, like Cooper, or veterans who are way past their prime, like Zach Ertz. Barkley going out early ended any chance of Philadelphia producing explosive plays on the ground.

It’s not just on offense, either. The Eagles lost both of their All-Pro corners with Quinyon Mitchell exiting the game with a knee injury. Stafford immediately attacked his replacement, Jonathan Jones. Things got worse when Cooper DeJean also went down with a knee injury.

With the Cowboys and Giants pulling out wins on Sunday, there’s not a three-way tie at the top of the NFC East. The Eagles will play both teams over the next month and could be without five of their best players in those matchups.

If the Eagles drop those games, they could find themselves in a hole too deep to dig out of.

3 ½. What's Next?

Things won’t get any easier for the Eagles, who have a journey across the Atlantic Ocean ahead of them this week. They’ll take on the Jaguars in London as they try to get back over .500 once again. A home game against the Panthers in Week 5 is followed by three straight games against the NFC East, so Philadelphia has little time to get healthy and get its season back on the rails.

The Rams will be tested by another contender next week when the AFC East-leading Bills travel to SoFi Stadium after a tough loss to the Patriots. Los Angeles has a small margin for error in a stacked NFC West. Buffalo’s defense looks vulnerable, and playing in a domed stadium should make things easier for Stafford, who struggled in the misty conditions in Philadelphia on Sunday. Puka Nacua had a strong showing in his return from injury, so this Rams passing game could take off soon.