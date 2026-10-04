Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Suffers Gruesome Injury vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a gruesome injury in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and was carted off.

Thornton was having a career day, hauling in five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns before the injury.

Thornton went down after hauling in a 55-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes that took Kansas City to the Raiders' 5-yard line. He was tackled from behind, and his leg appeared to bend awkwardly. He stayed on the turf and was unable to walk off. Medical staff attended to him before he was loaded onto a cart.

Thornton has become a key piece of Kansas City's offense. He caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns last season, his first with the Chiefs, and he was starting to find his place within the Chiefs offense.

He also left a training camp practice on a cart in August with a strained hamstring but returned to the field the next day. He previously missed time with a concussion that ended his 2025 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.