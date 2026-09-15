Mahomes Mountain Week 2: 'The Prince Who Was Promised' Claims The Top Spot

In the words of Nick Wright, the "prince who was promised" is at the top of Mahomes Mountain. However, Patrick Mahomes isn't that prince.

After an incredible slate of Week 1 performances, Wright's quarterback hierarchy got quite the shakeup. But only one of Josh Allen, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence or Lamar Jackson can sit atop the mountain after a weekend of tremendous performances.

So, who is the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL entering Week 2? Here's how he views the league's top quarterbacks in the latest edition of Mahomes Mountain:

Off The Mountain:

Wright: "Darnold, Kyler and Tua are off [Mahomes Mountain] with injuries. Off because of their play — Deshaun, Cooper Rush, Cam Ward and Malik Willis."

"Malik Willis [is] dying to get on the mountain, trying to find a spot, somebody's spot to take."

7th Row

Wright: "Drew Lock played really well once he got his feet underneath them against a Patriots' defense that should be good."

"Here's my worry about Daniel Jones. He doesn't seem to want to run on that Achilles. One carry, four yards. If Daniel Jones does not run the ball, he's not going to be effective."

6th Row

Wright: "Sixth row, moving up, was Tyler Shough with 410 yards. Now is that a canary in the coal mine that the Lions secondary might be a total catastrophe possibly? Yes, but his connection with [Chris] Olave was good.

"Turn on a Jacoby Brissett game. About every other one, you're gonna be like, this guy can, this guy should start somewhere. Now the other half of the every other one, he's just throwing laser beams to the opponent, like perfect dots to the secondary. But he looked really good. He seriously outplayed Herbert.

"My guy, Bake Show (Baker Mayfield) — those fumbles are just awful, and not just because they cost me so much in week one, but it's just awful. He just got paid, and then he's playing reckless. Don't love it."

5th Row

Wright: "Jared Goff, fine. You know he was fine. Didn't need to move up. Didn't need to move down. He stays where he is. Dak? Not so fine. The interception before half was bad.

"I think it's very fair to say a disappointing opening week for Dak Prescott. C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, if there ever can be an encouraging performance that ends with you fumbling the ball in the final possession to lose the game, that was it."

4th Row:

Wright: "Now to the top 10. Fourth row. Joe Burrow played fine, then threw a pick-six, let the Bucs back in it, then steadied himself. He stays where he is.

"Jalen Hurts made the three biggest plays of the game. They won the game. I felt like there's nobody on row five that deserved, you know, to move up more than him, so he moves up."

3rd Row:

Wright: "Moving up to row three, Caleb Williams. Moving down from the top spot of the mountain, Patrick Mahomes, and moving down Matt Stafford.

"Caleb's obvious. He had maybe the best game of his career. Patrick said it himself. He did not think he played that well. Patrick also does not want to be graded on an ACL curve.

"Given how many great quarterback performances we had in Week 1, he doesn't deserve to stay at the top of the mountain. I thought he steadied himself in the second half."

2nd Row:

Wright: "Moving up to row two, perennial MVP candidates Lamar Jackson moves up. … I thought Lamar was outstanding.

"Josh Allen was awesome, almost, almost lost the game, but didn't. And then, after almost losing the game, had a 100 out of 100 throw."

1st Row:

Wright: "For the first time in the history of the mountain, the prophecy was realized atop the quarterback mountain for the first time ever. The prince who was promised, Trevor Lawrence, he is who the media wants Justin Herbert to be: the super-talented, amazing pedigree."