Coaching arguably has the biggest impact on whether NFL teams win or lose and plays a major role in determining the landscape of the league.

However, the Coach of the Year award does not always go to the league’s best coach or the coach of the team with the best record. It typically rewards the coach who exceeds preseason expectations, engineers a major turnaround or takes a franchise to the next level.

So with that, let's check out the odds to win the 2026 NFL Coach of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 3.

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John Harbaugh is the +600 favorite to win the NFL Coach of the Year in 2026 (Justin Casterline/Getty Images).

2026 NFL Coach of the Year Odds

John Harbaugh: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jesse Minter: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Robert Saleh: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kellen Moore: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brian Schottenheimer: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Todd Monken: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joe Brady: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ben Johnson: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mike McCarthy: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Klint Kubiak: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Kevin Stefanski: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Mike Vrabel won the AP Coach of the Year Award in 2025 (Michael Owens/Getty Images).

Here's what to know about this oddsboard.

Past Winners: In 2025, Mike Vrabel won the award in his first season as the Patriots head coach, transforming the Pats from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 13-4 record in 2025, an AFC East title and a Super Bowl appearance. Vrabel has now won COTY twice (last season and in 2021 with the Titans). In 2024, Kevin O'Connell won the award, and in 2023, Kevin Stefanski won it for the second time in his career (2020 and 2023).

New Head Coaches: Over the last decade, 60% of the Coach of the Year awards went to coaches in their very first season with their team. In 2026, there are 10 new NFL head coach changes, tying the record for the most head coaching moves in a single offseason. John Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, Robert Saleh, the top three names on the oddsboard, are all in their first year with their new team. Harbaugh is the favorite as he looks to transform a young Giants core that features Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. New York won four games a season ago, and are presumed to take a step forward under Harbaugh, who has a .609 winning percentage in his career. Meanwhile, Minter will replace Harbaugh in Baltimore and looks to take a Ravens team that missed the playoffs last year to new heights. Baltimore is currently tied for the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000). And lastly, Saleh looks to improve a Titans team that won just three games in 2025.