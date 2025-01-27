National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins, appearances, record Published Jan. 27, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of NFL history as they aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. The team is gearing up for another showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles , setting the stage for another potentially historic win. Keep reading to find out more about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins, appearances, record, and more.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs made?

Super Bowl LIX will be the Chiefs’ seventh Super Bowl appearance.

When was the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance?

The Chiefs last appeared in Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls: IV (1970), LIV (2020), LVII (2023), and LVIII (2024).

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl History

