Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins, appearances, record
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins, appearances, record

Published Jan. 27, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of NFL history as they aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. The team is gearing up for another showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, setting the stage for another potentially historic win. Keep reading to find out more about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins, appearances, record, and more.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs made?

Super Bowl LIX will be the Chiefs’ seventh Super Bowl appearance.

When was the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance?

The Chiefs last appeared in Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs HOLD OFF Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills | NFL on FOX Pod

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls: IV (1970), LIV (2020), LVII (2023), and LVIII (2024).

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl History

  • Super Bowl 1967: 35-10 loss to Green Bay Packers
  • Super Bowl 1970: 23-7 win vs. Minnesota Vikings
  • Super Bowl 2020: 31-20 win vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Super Bowl 2021: 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl 2023: 38-35 win vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl 2024: 25-22 win vs. San Francisco 49ers
