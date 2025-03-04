National Football League Myles Garrett to the Lions? Ideal landings spots for 8 NFL stars on the trading block Published Mar. 4, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Everyone knows the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as their first chance to see the future of the NFL. It's also when team personnel get to go through a car wash of interviews with prospects and start to formulate their draft strategies.

It's also a time for transactions. As execs from every team gathered in Indy over the past few days, Matthew Stafford reached a new deal with the Rams and the 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. The movement featuring star players who aren't free agents is just beginning.

The Packers are reportedly shopping cornerback Jaire Alexander, while the 49ers are apparently open to dealing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk again, just seven months after extending him. Conflicting reports have emerged about DK Metcalf's future with the Seahawks, as well as with Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who seems to be contradicting himself now that he's had some time to think through saying he wanted "out" of Miami.

With more trades surely to come, we identify ideal landing spots for some of the biggest players under contract who could be on the move.

Garrett already said his goodbyes to Cleveland, though the Browns haven't seemed to have gotten the memo. General manager Andrew Berry said in Indy that he has no intention of letting the All-Pro pass-rusher leave. Who wins out? Considering Garrett knows there will be no shortage of interest in his services, my money's on Garrett.

As far as where? Detroit opposite Aidan Hutchinson would be fun. Hutch is working his way back from last season's injury and a defensive line with those two on either side is an embarrassment of riches for the Lions. They seem to have that offensively; now it's the defense's turn. It would soften losing Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, as well as guard against injury in the secondary. The best way to help out the defensive backfield is to prevent the ball from getting there in the first place. A line with Hutch and Garrett on either side of it would ensure that.

This would not be the first time that Kupp has drawn Julian Edelman comparisons. The Patriots are sure they have their franchise guy in first-round pick Drake Maye after he exceeded expectations in every way last season, especially given the cast around him. Now, with a new regime and culture in place, they can build around Maye in earnest. New England will have to draft well, especially in the trenches, but why not get Maye a veteran wide receiver that can be a leader in the wideout and offensive meeting rooms? It makes a whole lot of sense, provided the Pats are up to spending to get Kupp.

Alexander hasn't been granted the ability to seek a trade but reports coming out of the combine suggest the Packers are shopping him. Alexander has faced disciplinary consequences on multiple occasions in Green Bay, having been suspended by the team one game in 2023 for going rogue on a coin toss in Carolina. Last season, Alexander was in and out of the lineup. He played seven games for the Packers. And yet, he's still only 28 and just two seasons removed from a second-team All-Pro nod.

If Alexander can stay healthy, a team like the the Cardinals could desperately use him. Arizona ranked 23rd in passing yards per play allowed last year. Two of its outside corners in their rotation were rookies, and while Max Melton had a good season for a young player, guys like Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas aren't enough to keep that rotation going. Sign a veteran like Alexander, and bet on him bringing some juice to a struggling unit.

The Bears have switched defensive coordinators but the overall base scheme isn't changing. Dennis Allen comes in running one of the most effective 4-3 systems in the league, and guess what makes life a whole lot easier on the entire defense? A really good three-technique. Also, in the case of Jonathan Allen, he will already have familiarity with the Bears' best pass-rusher in Montez Sweat, who is under contract for another couple years. Reuniting the pair could bring back the dominating fronts Washington was known for just a few seasons ago. While the Bears need help on both sides of the line, Allen would be a good and creative place to start as they assemble the team under Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen's new vision.

Well, since we're seemingly back at square one with the Niners open to parting ways with Aiyuk, why don't we bring back the trade that almost was prior to last season? Pittsburgh needs more help in the wide receiver room, especially with how volatile George Pickens has proved to be. Now, Aiyuk and "calming force" don't necessarily go hand in hand, but that's rarely an adjective used to describe receivers, anyway. The bottom line is, the Steelers were interested in Aiyuk eight months ago — and they probably still are. With the eighth-most projected cap space in the league for the coming season, they can afford to take on Aiyuk's contract, too.

Why do I have a feeling that whoever ends up getting Crosby is going to be a team that doesn't even necessarily need him? Like, I don't know, the Eagles? Whispers around the combine suggested general manager Howie Roseman could let free agent Josh Sweat walk, and if we know anything about Roseman, he doesn't let guys go without being able to upgrade. Crosby would be that upgrade, and Roseman would make the money work. He always does. And wouldn't it just be so Roseman/Philly to come out of winning a Super Bowl with a better roster? We know they prioritize the trenches (as they should), so I expect the Eagles to make a splash one way or another along the defensive line, even with all the monsters they already have on it.

Hmm … what team could use size on the outside in their wide receiver corps? Who is maybe on the cusp of some real success with an old-school coach and a spunky young-ish quarterback? Still on the Pacific Time Zone in a large market that Metcalf could strut his latest Lululemon outfit around? How about the Chargers? Once I say it, doesn't it just kind of make sense? Metcalf is scheduled to hit the cap for nearly $32 million in Seattle this season, so something has to be done, regardless. The out in his contract would result in $21 million in dead cap, according to Spotrac, but if he was designated as a post-June 1 trade, they could spread that cap hit out over the next two seasons and save $18 million on the cap this year. While Metcalf looks like he could use a fresh start, this also seems like a win-win for both teams: Seattle getting a huge salary off the books and L.A. getting a star at a position of need.

I know this exercise is for finding ideal landing spots for players seemingly on the move — however, I don't think there's a better home for Hill than in Miami. So, I'd like to see him stay put. What I'd also like is for the Dolphins to invest in some offensive line help and rediscover their run game. That way, Cheetah can zip through the back level of the defense again and stretch the field. Miami simply put too much on him this past season. With no run game to speak of and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in and out of the lineup, there was no rhythm on offense. I'm giving the Dolphins the offseason to sort it out before deciding on what to do with Hill.

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

