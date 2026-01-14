2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza Goes First; Jets Go Defense with Dante Moore Returning

Fernando Mendoza is now the clear-cut favorite to go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, as Dante Moore has announced his return to Oregon.

With the national championship just days away, FOX Sports Research has put together a mock for the first round of the draft. The order has been officially set for the first 24 picks, while the last eight picks were set based on projections for the remaining playoff teams' finish.

Let's take a look.

Note: Several players expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft have not because of their participation in the CFP national championship; below is a projection of players who are expected to declare at the conclusion of their respective seasons.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Geno Smith is 35 years old and coming off a season in which he threw 17 interceptions to just 19 touchdowns. Mendoza has exhibited all the tools you want to see in a top QB prospect: elite arm strength, the ability to throw into tight windows, and sneaky mobility for a 6-foot-5 signal caller. The Heisman winner leads all of FBS with 41 passing touchdowns this season, which is also the Indiana single-season record. He'll take on the Hurricanes in the national championship game on Monday.

With Dante Moore returning to Oregon, New York will likely take the best player available here. A big riser on draft boards over the past few months, Reese has cemented himself as the clear-cut best linebacker in this draft. Due to his elite speed for his size, he can drop back into coverage as an off-ball backer or line up on the edge and rush the passer. Reese has 6.5 sacks and two passes defended on the year, and 112 total tackles in two seasons for the Buckeyes.

Arizona allowed 59 sacks this year and needs a right tackle to pair alongside Paris Johnson. Mauigoa is a blue-chip prospect with freakish tools for an offensive lineman. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he's given up just three sacks in 1,099 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons — and in 2023, he was a freshman All-America selection. He can also move into the interior with his frame and agility, and has dominated throughout Miami's CFP run.

Downs might be the smartest football player in this draft, having lined up all over the field during his time at Alabama and Ohio State. This past season, he played 44 snaps on the defensive line, 241 in the box, 146 at slot corner, nine at wide corner, and 240 at free safety. For his career, he's totaled 256 tackles, 163 solo tackles, 10 passes defended and six interceptions.

There is nothing Downs can't do, and whatever team gets him is landing a perennial Pro Bowler.

At 6-6 and 308 pounds, Fano is another new-era offensive tackle with incredible athleticism for his size. In three seasons, he's given up just three sacks and seven QB hits, highlighted by a 2025 campaign in which he didn't allow a single sack in 382 pass blocking snaps (according to PFF).

With Jaxon Dart under center for the future, this is a step in the right direction for New York to build around him. Fano and Mauigoa are the 1A and 1B offensive tackles in this draft.

Easily the best receiver in this draft, Tate is next in the long line of pro Buckeye receivers. At 6-3, 195 pounds, he's a big receiver who can dominate in the red zone while also serving as a deep threat. This year, he's one of 12 Power 4 receivers to have nine receiving touchdowns and over 800 receiving yards. He is the instant offensive boost the Browns have so desperately needed.

Bain might have the best film of any edge player in this draft, dominating teams like Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. In that first round CFP game, he had a whopping three sacks against an Aggies offensive line that had given up just 12 in 12 games.

Bain is also an elite run stopper and can move inside when needed. According to PFF, he's the only edge player in FBS to have over 500 pass-rushing snaps with a pass-rush grade over 90. He also has the fifth-highest run defense grade (87.1) of any edge rusher with at least 200 run defense snaps.

Bain is the perfect player for a Dan Quinn defense.

While Clemson had a down year, Woods has too many tools for any team looking for a dominant defensive lineman to pass on.

At 6-3, 315 pounds, he's reported to have a lean muscle mass percentage of 77%. He's also another player who was a freshman All-American in 2023 and posted a dominant follow-up campaign in 2024 while playing both defensive end and tackle for the Tigers. Woods finished 2025 with a career-high 30 tackles along with two sacks.

The Chiefs rank in the bottom eight of the league in rushing at 106.6 yards per game. Love has 35 rushing touchdowns since 2024, which is the most of any player in that span, and has averaged 6.9 yards per carry over the last two seasons with a whopping 2,497 rushing yards.

Love would be a massive boost for a KC team that will need to establish the run more as Patrick Mahomes returns from a torn ACL.

Jeremiyah Love will be a popular name on fantasy draft boards in 2026. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Faulk is a monster at 6-6 and 288 pounds, and he displayed an incredible ability to blow past offensive tackles in the SEC over the past two seasons. He posted 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 45 total tackles for the Tigers in his true sophomore season in 2024.

Despite less production in 2025, he'd be the perfect player to add to a defensive line that already features extremely athletic and young edges like Shemart Stewart and Myles Murphy.

No cornerback in Power 4 had a higher pass coverage grade on PFF than Delane at 90.9. In 357 coverage snaps, he gave up just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns with opposing QBs sporting a 26.7 passer rating when targeting him.

Miami needs immediate help at the position, with four cornerbacks on injured reserve at the end of the season. Delane should be an instant starter for them.

The heartbeat of Georgia's defense this year, Allen is a tenacious tackler who thrives in the run game and can also cover receivers in the slot. Dallas has bolstered its defensive line with Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, but it needs an off-ball backer with a high IQ to prevent explosive plays at the second level.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Allen totaled 205 tackles, 117 solo tackles, 10 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Matthew Stafford is the current MVP favorite with no signs of slowing down. At 37 years old, everything the Rams do from a roster construction standpoint should and will likely be with the intent of winning a Super Bowl immediately.

Proctor is a specimen at 6-7, 366 pounds and has given up just five sacks in the last two seasons (according to PFF). Rob Havenstein is 33 years old and dealing with injuries, making this an ideal fit for Los Angeles.

Bailey is tied for the FBS-lead in sacks at 14.5 and leads all Power 4 players, as well. Even looking back at his three seasons at Stanford, he's had consistent production, totaling 28 sacks from 2022 to 2025, the third-most of any player in that span.

He's a bit undersized at 6-3 and 250 pounds, but there's no denying his bend and burst off the edge. He should be a huge help to a Ravens defense that has struggled all season.

If it weren't for Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles would be getting a lot more recognition as a Buckeye linebacker. In his past two seasons at Ohio State, he's totaled 183 tackles, 95 solo tackles, eight passes defended, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. He hits like a truck and can move well in space.

Lavonte David is 35 years old and this is a good chance for Tampa to replace him.

If he didn't tear his ACL back in January and miss the entire 2025 season, McCoy would easily be the first corner taken in this draft. He was a first-team All-American last season, finishing with four interceptions and seven passes defended while also holding opposing QBs to a 53.6 passer rating (PFF).

With the departure of Sauce Gardner, McCoy would be a huge addition to New York's secondary.

The brother of All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon has had a ton of production in three seasons at Clemson, recording 25 passes defended, 125 total tackles, eight forced fumbles, four sacks, and three interceptions in 1,860 defensive snaps played in that span.

Avieon will be a great compliment to a secondary already featuring Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold.

Tyson could easily go top 10 or 15 in this draft, depending on how badly teams want a receiver. While it might seem like a surprise for the Vikings to draft him, Jordan Addison is on the last year of his deal and will likely command a big contract given his production as the second option over the past three seasons.

Tyson is a big-bodied receiver at 6-2, 200 pounds, and he catches everything thrown at him. In two seasons with ASU, he's caught 136 balls for 1,812 yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns.

Sadiq is the best tight end in the draft, and it's not close. He can run, block well and has great hands. His eight receiving touchdowns were the most of any tight end in FBS, making him a big-time red zone threat, as well.

Carolina could go with a defensive player here, but quarterback Bryce Young has taken a huge step this year. A lot of that progress has to do with the addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in last year's draft. Expect the Panthers to continue to give their young QB offensive weapons.

Kenyon Sadiq is likely to be the first tight end taken in the 2026 draft. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland both dealt with injuries this season, and the Cowboys' defense is giving up 251.5 passing yards per game, which is the worst mark in the league.

Cisse is a tough corner who isn't afraid to tackle and has 10 passes defended over the past two seasons, and he gave up just 18 receptions and one TD in 2025 (PFF).

It's still unclear if he'll return to school, but Simpson is the clear No. 2 QB in this draft. He's had a mix of incredible games along with some terrible ones, but his decisiveness and accuracy are tools teams can work with. On the year, he's thrown for 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also took down a vaunted Oklahoma defense on the road in the first round of the CFP, before sustaining an injury in the semifinals against Alabama.

Regardless of whether the Steelers re-sign Aaron Rodgers, they'll need to draft a quarterback at some point in this draft. Simpson would be a good pick, and Pittsburgh would be a solid landing spot.

Thomas is one of three SEC players to have recorded over 15 sacks and three forced fumbles in the last two seasons, and has demonstrated elite speed off the edge. While he's a bit undersized at 6-2, he's an ideal fit for a Chargers defense that needs a speed-rusher.

Yup, Fano isn't the only stud offensive lineman for the Utes. Lomu gave up just two sacks in 807 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons and is a high-ceiling prospect, having just 28 collegiate games under his belt.

Despite Lane Johnson's dominance, he's 35 years old and likely doesn't have too many years left. Lomu is a more game-ready version of Jordan Mailata, who the Eagles drafted in 2018 as a project player and made first-team All-Pro last season.

The Browns desperately need an offensive lineman, having given up 51 sacks this season. But with the sixth pick, it's hard to imagine that Mauigoa or Fano will be available at that point, hence our projection of Carnell Tate. Pregnon is arguably the best guard in the draft, recording a pass block grade of 88.2 on the year — the seventh highest of all FBS guards with at least 300 pass blocking snaps.

Overton fits the mold of all the past Alabama defensive linemen over the past decade in that he's incredibly athletic, nasty, physical and relentless.

At 6-5, 283 pounds, he can play inside and can thrive in multiple schemes. Chicago can go with an offensive player here, but Overton has the potential to be a game-wrecker for it if he's available.

It's amazing what Josh Allen has done despite not having a go-to deep threat in Buffalo. While Keon Coleman has shown flashes, he hasn't been consistent or reliable enough.

Lemon won this year's Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in college football. He can also play in the slot and is tough to tackle, having also rushed for two scores on the year. In fact, he's the only player in all of FBS to have caught 10 touchdowns and have multiple rushing scores, as well.

Makai Lemon is coming off another stellar season for USC. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

McDonald was an absolute monster in the middle of Ohio State's defensive line, which held opponents to 9.3 points per game and 89.4 rush yards per game. The 6-3, 326-pound defensive tackle has three sacks and two forced fumbles on the year, and would be a huge addition to a defense that won 12 games despite missing Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams and Fred Warner for most of the year.

Mesidor really bolstered his stock in his final year of eligibility, recording 10.5 sacks on the year and dominating offensive lines throughout Miami's CFP run. The only edge rusher that's played 400 pass rush snaps and has a higher PFF grade than him is Rueben Bain Jr., who we have going seventh overall. Mesidor also played in the interior last year, making him a versatile option for a Houston defensive line that features two 31-year-old players in Danielle Hunter and Sheldon Rankins.

It's not often you see an interior lineman lead your team in pressures, but that's just what Banks did for Florida in 2024 with 29. He also added 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He only played three games this season due to injury, but he has all the tools to dominate at the next level with his 6-6, 330-pound frame. This would be a steal for the Rams to add to a defense that already features several young stars.

Like most of Clemson's stars this season, Parker had a less productive 2025, only finishing with five sacks and 37 tackles. His 2024 tape is undeniable, though, with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. He's showcased above-average bend during his time at Clemson and can also drop in coverage. Parker's 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 were also a school record for a true freshman.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel could very well fulfill all the potential scouts saw in him going into the season.

There isn't much Denver needs, currently sitting as the No. 1 seed for the AFC in the playoffs. But Ioane could be a steal for them, as Ben Powers only has one year left on his contract after 2025.

This season, he was one of two Big Ten guards to play 300+ pass blocking snaps, record a pass block grade over 87 and not give up a single sack or QB hit.

Howell ranks fourth in FBS in sacks since 2022 with 27 to his name in that span, but he's a bit undersized at 6-2, 248 pounds. Still, he has an incredible burst off the edge and would be a great supplement to 33-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence, who has two years left on his contract with Seattle.

No. 1 Overall Pick Odds:

Fernando Mendoza: -8000 (bet $10 to win $10.13 total)

Trinidad Chambliss: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Rueben Bain, Jr: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Arvell Reese: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Jordyn Tyson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ty Simpson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Carson Beck: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)