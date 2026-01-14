QB Dante Moore Turns Down NFL, Will Remain at Oregon for 2026

There's one less top quarterback prospect available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will stay in college for another season and forgo early entry into the NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday.

"I feel like coming back is the best thing for me," Moore told ESPN of his decision to return.

Moore had been viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang recently ranked Moore as his second-best quarterback in the class, joining Indiana's Fernando Mendoza as the only quarterback prospect he gave a first-round grade. Rang also had the New York Jets selecting Moore with the second overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

"His talent is obvious," Rang wrote of Moore. "Moore’s ability to thread the needle on deep sideline and seam passes is generating a lot of comparisons to Houston Texans standout C.J. Stroud."

Moore helped Oregon go 13-2 in his first season as its full-time starting quarterback, leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Oregon lost to Indiana, 56-22, in the Peach Bowl on Friday, with Moore completing 24 of 39 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. However, Moore also threw an interception and lost two fumbles early on that allowed Indiana to decisively win.

Still, Moore was one of the top quarterbacks in the nation this past year. He threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 156 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 2025. Moore transferred to Oregon following the 2023 season, moving on from UCLA after his freshman season.

It appeared Oregon landed its successor to Moore at quarterback on Monday. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was transferring to Oregon. But Raioloa reportedly could sit behind Moore for a year and redshirt after suffering a season-ending leg injury.

For Oregon, the news comes after two of its other top stars announced their intention to enter the NFL Draft. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman both declared for the draft. Sadiq, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior, had a team-high 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns this past season, his first as a starter. He's expected to be a first-round draft pick.

Thieneman announced on Wednesday that he was also forgoing his senior season. He finished the season with 96 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, as well as five pass breakups and two interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

