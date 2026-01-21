A Reunion in Kansas City: Chiefs Reportedly Set to Rehire Eric Bieniemy as OC

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at offensive coordinator this offseason, but they're bringing back a familiar face to fill the role.

Eric Bieniemy has been rehired by the Chiefs to be their offensive coordinator, NFL Media reported Wednesday. Bieniemy, who spent the 2025 season as the Chicago Bears' running backs coach, was previously the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for five seasons (2018-22).

Bieniemy will replace Matt Nagy as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Nagy has received head coaching interest among a handful of the 10 head coaching vacancies this offseason. However, Nagy's contract with the Chiefs also expired this offseason, leaving Kansas City without an offensive coordinator. Nagy has interviewed with opposing teams to potentially become their offensive coordinator as well, reportedly meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles about their vacancy on Wednesday.

The Chiefs' decision to bring back Bieniemy also comes as the team missed the playoffs for the first time with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Kansas City posted a 6-8 record before Mahomes was ruled out for the season due to an ACL tear. Mahomes has iterated, though, that he plans to be back on the field by Week 1.

Bieniemy's first stint as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator coincided with Mahomes' quick rise and one of the best five-year stretches for a quarterback in NFL history. Mahomes won MVP twice with Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator, and Kansas City also won two Super Bowls over that span.

Bieniemy departed the Chiefs following their 2022 Super Bowl-winning season to become the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator in order to call plays. While Mahomes was able to help the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, his stats in both seasons had taken a dip from what they were in the first five years of his career.

After spending one season on Ron Rivera's staff with the Commanders, Bieniemy became UCLA's running backs coach for the 2024 season.

The Chiefs' offense ranked 20th in yards and 21st in points this past season.