2025 NFL Playoff Odds: How Final Four Teams Saw Super Bowl Odds Shift

As the NFL season winds down, bettors have no choice but to focus on the four remaining teams when it comes to Super Bowl wagering.

But those four teams weren't always at the top of bettors' minds.

Let's take a look at how the Super Bowl odds have shifted over the course of the season at BetMGM Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each team's odds movement this season.

In The Beginning

At the start of the season, the Eagles were atop the Super Bowl oddsboard at +650, the Ravens were second at +700 and the Bills and Chiefs were tied at +750.

The Bills, Lions and Eagles had the highest ticket percentage to win the Super Bowl. Buffalo lost in the Divisional Round to Denver, Philadelphia lost to San Francisco in the wild-card round, and Detroit missed the postseason entirely.

Seattle Seahawks

Opening SB odds: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Current SB odds: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

What to know: Seattle opened the season at +6000 to win the Super Bowl, but those odds weren't that long for an extended period of time, considering the Seahawks began the year 7-3 and then went on a seven-game win streak to close the regular season at 14-3. Seattle took over as Super Bowl favorites with weeks to go in the regular season, and now, after a 41-6 divisional-round demolition of San Francisco, its remains the favored, at +150.

Los Angeles Rams

Opening SB odds: +2200 bet $10 to win $230 total)

Current SB odds: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

What to know: Los Angeles spent a majority of the regular season as Super Bowl favorites, after opening the year at +2200. It started the season 9-2 before going 3-3 in its last six. Despite the five losses on the year, the Rams never fell far down the Super Bowl oddsboard, possibly due to their strength of schedule. They had eight games against playoff teams, and that's not including matchups with Indianapolis, Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Detroit. L.A. is now second on the title oddsboard at +220, after winning at Carolina in the wild-card round and at Chicago in the Divisional Round. The Rams will face Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. The two teams split their two regular-season meetings.

New England Patriots

Opening SB odds: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Current SB odds: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

What to know: The Patriots are currently third on the oddsboard at +250, but they opened the year at +12500, after going 4-13 just a season ago. That wasn't the case this season, as New England went 14-3, finishing second in the AFC overall standings. Despite the Patriots having the easiest regular-season schedule in all of football, they have won two postseason games, against the Chargers and then against the Texans this past weekend. The AFC title game will be Drake Maye's first postseason start on the road.

Denver Broncos

Opening SB odds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Current SB odds: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

What to know: One has to assume the Broncos' title odds would be much shorter if not for the season-ending injury suffered by quarterback Bo Nix in their Divisional Round win over Buffalo. They will play host to the Patriots in the AFC Championship with Jarrett Stidham under center.