Bills President Brandon Beane: QB Josh Allen May Need Foot Surgery

It has been a brutal 96 hours for the Buffalo Bills.

First, they lost in overtime to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round on Saturday. Then, they fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons on Monday. Now, the face of the franchise — that being the 2024 NFL MVP — may need surgery.

At a Wednesday press conference, Bills President of Football Operations Brandon Beane revealed that superstar quarterback Josh Allen may need foot surgery, per FOX Sports' Henry McKenna. That said, any surgery isn't expected to impact Allen's availability for OTAs.

Allen played in all 19 of Buffalo's games this season, dealing with various foot, finger and knee issues throughout parts of the year.

In the regular season, Allen, a four-time Pro Bowler, totaled 3,668 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 102.2 passer rating, while completing a career-high 69.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In the divisional round loss to the Broncos, Allen committed four turnovers: two interceptions and two fumbles. The round prior, he totaled 273 passing yards, posted a 108.7 passer rating and completed 80.0% of his passes, while rushing for 33 yards and two touchdowns in a road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round.

Allen, who will turn 30 in May, is entering the second season of a six-year, $330 million extension.