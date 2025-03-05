National Football League Top 5 potential trade fits for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Updated Mar. 5, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Big-play receiver DK Metcalf requested and has been granted permission by the Seattle Seahawks to seek a trade, according to reports.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by Seattle, Metcalf is in the final year of a three-year, $72 million deal. He is scheduled to make $18 million in non-guaranteed compensation in 2025, which ties him for No. 13 among NFL receivers for the upcoming season.

With the skyrocketing receiver market passing him by, the 27-year-old Metcalf is seeking a contract extension. However, the Seahawks just released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, and with Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as Seattle's WR1, GM John Schneider may not be interested in paying Metcalf top dollar for No. 2 receiver production.

Over the past two seasons, Metcalf is No. 15 in the league in receiving yards (2,106), tied for No. 20 in receiving touchdowns (13) and No. 40 in receptions (132).

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Seahawks are willing to move on from Metcalf, here are five teams that make sense as trade destinations.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer is now the head coach in Dallas, so Metcalf would reunite with someone he's familiar with from his time in Seattle. The Cowboys could use another pass-catcher to pair with No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb. Metcalf would get more favorable matchups playing opposite Lamb, is familiar with Schottenheimer's offense and will provide an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field for Dallas' run-oriented approach.

4. New England Patriots

New head coach Mike Vrabel needs to add offensive talent for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots have the most salary cap space in the NFL, so they have money to do a new deal with Metcalf. New England had trouble creating chunk plays last season, finishing with just 34 passing plays of 20-plus yards, tied for the fewest in the league. Adding Metcalf would help Maye and the Patriots take the top off opposing defenses.

READ MORE: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf requests trade; Seattle grants permission

3. Green Bay Packers

The Packers had been rumored as potential suitors for Metcalf even before he requested a trade. Metcalf would give Green Bay a big-bodied receiver who could win on the perimeter as a contested-catch guy for quarterback Jordan Love. Having a productive receiver on the outside would also help create lighter box counts for running back Josh Jacobs, who has suggested this offseason that Green Bay add more playmakers on the perimeter.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Metcalf heading to the desert would be a reunion with Pete Carroll, his former head coach in Seattle. The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league, so they have room to do a deal for Metcalf. Carroll hopes to turn things around quickly and needs to add a big-play receiver to go along with Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers. Plus, Las Vegas adding Metcalf would keep him away from this next team.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert can't do it all by himself. Ladd McConkey was productive in his rookie year and Quentin Johnston showed growth in his second season. Still, the Chargers do not have a go-to receiver who can consistently win on the perimeter. Easing the transition for Metcalf would be Chargers receivers coach Sanjay Lal, who coached him in Seattle. The Chargers invested in the offensive and defensive lines last season and now must add playmakers on offense to make a deep playoff run in the AFC.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share