National Football League Seahawks WR DK Metcalf requests trade; Seattle grants permission Updated Mar. 5, 2025 5:30 p.m. ET

DK Metcalf wants out of Seattle, and he might have a new NFL home soon enough.

The Seahawks' wide receiver has requested a trade and has been given permission to talk to other teams, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

A separation has been brewing for the past several months, with teams calling the Seahawks prior to the trade deadline in November with interest in trading for Metcalf, per Schultz.

The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to draw interest from multiple teams. Keep an eye on the Chargers, who are in the receiver market this offseason and quietly but aggressively pursued Metcalf in previous trade talks — only to be rebuffed by Seattle, Schultz reported.

Metcalf becomes the latest star wideout to join the trading block. Last week, the 49ers dealt Deebo Samuel to the Commanders, while Cooper Kupp announced earlier in the offseason that the Rams intend to trade him. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) and Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) have also been connected to trade rumors.

Metcalf had 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games in 2024. The 27-year-old has recorded at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons in the league. He's eclipsed 1,000 yards three times and has two seasons with at least 10 touchdown receptions.

The Metcalf news broke less than an hour after reports surfaced that the team was releasing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. While the Seahawks could be moving on from two of their top receivers in franchise history this offseason, neither player was their top option in 2024. Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out in his second season, recording a team-high 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

Still, the potential decision to let Metcalf go continues an offseason of change for the Seahawks on the offensive side of the ball. Seattle fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at the end of the regular season and hired former New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace him. The Seahawks' offense finished the year ranked 14th in yards and 18th in scoring, missing the postseason at 10-7.

Metcalf has one year and $18 million remaining on a three-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022.

