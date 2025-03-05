National Football League Raiders make Maxx Crosby highest-paid non-QB in NFL history in record extension Updated Mar. 5, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Maxx Crosby has made some financial history.

Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported. With a $35.5 average annual salary, the deal makes Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The 27-year-old star defensive end confirmed the news later on Wednesday, with the team announcing that he had signed the deal.

"There's no place I'd rather be," Crosby said in a social media post. "I want to be a Raider for life."

Crosby has been one of the game's top pass rushers since his rookie season in 2019, recording 10 sacks that year after the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the draft. He's also arguably been one of the game's top defensive players in the last few years, posting 27 total sacks and five forced fumbles combined between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Adding to Crosby's case to be considered one of the best defenders in the NFL, he's been highly productive as a run stopper. He recorded 179 total tackles between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, leading all edge rushers in run-stop win rate (36%).

Even as Crosby missed five games in the 2024 season due to an ankle injury, he was still highly productive. He recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He was ninth in pass-rush win rate (20%) and second in run-stop win rate (37%) among all edge rushers as well.

There had been some rumors that Crosby could be moved during the season as the Raiders struggled before finishing the year with another losing record at 4-13. But the deal shows his commitment to the organization as he's also made a pitch for Aaron Rodgers to join him in Las Vegas.

"I think he's gonna come back and have a - I know he's 42 or 41 - but I think he's gonna have a big year this year," Crosby said on his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx." "And I hope it's in our town."

Crosby's recommittment to the organization should help head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek potentially land a veteran quarterback in free agency as they look to emerge from last place in the AFC West to playoff contention. In addition to being rumored suitors for Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson, the Raiders have also been viewed as a possible team that could draft one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the first round.

Those questions at quarterback will be answered in the coming months. Crosby's record of being the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history could also be broken in the coming months, too. Offensively, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will likely receive a deal worth at least $40 million annually, Schultz previously reported. Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is also extension-eligible this offseason and it's been speculated that he could approach the $40 million annually-paid mark as well.

Justin Jefferson previously had the record as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, signing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings ($35 million per year) last offseason. Nick Bosa was previously the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, signing a five-year, $170 million extension ($34.5 million per year) with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

