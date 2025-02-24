National Football League Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft odds: Cowboys favored to take Boise State star Updated Feb. 24, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One NFL franchise is gonna get its hands on one of the most prolific college running backs in decades.

Ashton Jeanty spent three years as a Boise State Bronco, and all he did was rack up 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

His 2,601 rushing yards this past season placed him second all-time on the single-season rushing yards list, just behind the legendary Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988 at Oklahoma State.

Where will all that groundwork land Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's see the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 24.

Which team will Ashton Jeanty be drafted by?

Cowboys: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Bears: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Broncos: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Steelers: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Vikings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Raiders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bengals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Commanders: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Chiefs: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

If last season was any indication, Dallas is desperately in need of a running back.

The Cowboys averaged the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league last season, checking in at 100.3.

The only teams to rush the ball less effectively were the Raiders, Jets, Bengals, Browns and Seahawks. None of those teams made the playoffs and only one had a winning record (Seattle, 10-7).

In addition, the Cowboys' average of 4.0 yards per carry was tied for third-fewest in the NFL, and they were one of only six teams to average 4.0 yards per carry or fewer.

Jeanty never had that problem in the college ranks, averaging 5.3 yards per carry as a freshman, 6.1 as a sophomore and 7.0 as a junior.

The first-team All-American and two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year also led the country in carries last year with 374.

What’s stopping the Dallas Cowboys from finally ending their Super Bowl drought?

Dallas owns the 12th overall pick in the first round, and the 44th overall pick in the second round.

In FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang's most recent mock draft, he has the Cowboys selecting Jeanty at No. 12.

Wrote Rang: "The Cowboys finished dead last in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (six) this past season. No one knows that better than former offensive coordinator turned head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a longtime proponent of the running game. Jeanty is a bona fide bell-cow whose vision, agility, balance through contact and breakaway speed could make him an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and be a strong reason why the Cowboys could enjoy a major bounce back in 2025."

