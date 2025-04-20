National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft 5.0: Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart going earlier than expected Published Apr. 21, 2025 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The deepest and most talented positions available in the 2025 NFL Draft are along the defensive line and running back, but the order those prospects come off the board will be dictated — as always — by where the quarterbacks go.

It was much the same back in 2018 when I authored the most accurate mock draft of my life, correctly predicting the landing spots for all five quarterbacks of that celebrated class — Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland at No. 1 overall, as well as Sam Darnold to the New York Jets, Josh Allen to Buffalo, Josh Rosen to Arizona and Lamar Jackson to Baltimore.

I'm projecting some big splashes with quarterbacks in this year's mock, as well, with their ripple effects shaking up the entire first round.

Ward is not among the true blue-chip prospects in this draft, but he has the most upside of the year's quarterback class and one need only look to how Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and CJ Stroud immediately changed the trajectory of their respective NFL franchises to understand why the Titans will swing big at No. 1. Ward has a lightning-quick release and a strong arm, and he's dangerous when the play breaks down, showing the real gunslinger mentality that can excite a fan base.

Owner Jimmy Haslam's admission of the Browns' "big swing and miss" on Deshaun Watson suggests that his club could also be in the mix for a quarterback early in the draft. However, depth at quarterback is good enough that I don't think Cleveland will pass on the opportunity to land Hunter, the most elite player in this class.

I'm tempted to just plug in Penn State's Abdul Carter here — especially with the Giants seemingly torn on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Kayvon Thibodeaux — but I see Sanders as uniquely suited for New York, given his pinpoint accuracy and comfort in the spotlight.

4. New England Patriots: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Sure, Drake Maye could use an improved offensive line, but I have a hard time imagining New England passing up the opportunity to land Carter if he were available here. His burst and bend off the edge make him an immediate double-digit sack candidate for defensive-minded head coach Mike Vrabel and a franchise seeking to rebuild "The Patriot Way."

Liam Coen was brought to Jacksonville to do two things: unlock Trevor Lawrence's potential and get the Jaguars back to the playoffs. The Jaguars rushed for just 13 total scores last season, with Lawrence scrambling for more touchdowns (three) than Jaguars lead running back Trevor Etienne (two). Jeanty might just be the best overall player in this class.

The moment the Raiders rewarded star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby with the biggest deal ever given to a non-quarterback, most presumed Las Vegas was finished addressing its pass rush. But I could see Las Vegas doubling down at the position given the superstar quarterbacks in the AFC West. New head coach Pete Carroll loves speed, versatility and leadership. Walker checks those boxes as much as anyone in this class.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

In his previous two stops in Chicago and Pittsburgh, new Jets quarterback Justin Fields often relied upon his playmaking tight ends. Further, new head coach Aaron Glenn saw firsthand the impact that Sam LaPorta had on the Lions. The fit with Warren, one of the top prospects in this class, is just too clean to ignore.

Bryce Young showed encouraging signs of growth in his second season, but GM Dan Morgan and the Panthers cannot make the mistake of leaving him without weapons. Pairing the speedy Golden with 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette would give Young and offensive-minded head coach Dave Canales a set of playmakers to build around.

With Derek Carr reportedly in danger of missing the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, this is a potential landing spot for a quarterback. With the two best passers off the board already, however, I could see longtime general manager Mickey Loomis pivoting to a safer selection. Pairing Campbell with last year's top pick, Taliese Fuaga, would give the Saints the bookend tackles to protect whoever is fielding the snaps for the Saints in 2025 and beyond.

Graham is among the safer prospects in this class, but his lack of eye-popping athleticism and the depth of this year's defensive tackle class could push him down the board slightly. Because of its proactivity in filling needs through free agency, Chicago is perfectly positioned to take the best available player.

I think the 49ers are planning on taking a defensive lineman with this pick, but I can't imagine GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan choosing one of them over Membou. He's starred the past three seasons at right tackle for Missouri and might push incumbent starter Colton McKivitz at that spot. Membou also possesses the physicality to slide inside, perhaps taking over at left guard for free-agent defection Aaron Banks this season before succeeding Trent Williams on the blindside in the future.

With all due respect to Jalen Tolbert and the rest of the Cowboys' supporting cast at wide receiver, Dallas needs more juice opposite superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb. Like Lamb, McMillan lacks elite straight-line speed, but his 6-foot-4 frame and polished ball skills could make him an ideal complement.

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Cornerback was a position of concern for Miami even before the Dolphins announced that Jalen Ramsey was on the trading block, and now it feels like a gaping hole that must be addressed early in the draft. Johnson's stock is in flux after a disappointing and injury-marred final season at Michigan, but like Ramsey, his combination of size and playmaking ability warrants a big investment.

Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones throwing the passes, the Colts need to surround their quarterbacks with more weapons, especially one with Loveland's Pro Bowl-caliber combination of size, body control and ball skills.

Last season was the third since 2020 in which the Falcons finished either 31st or 32nd in the NFL in sacks. While I like the additions of Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox in free agency, neither is a long-term solution. Similar to how Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins only to draft Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons could double down on the defensive front, as the popular, hard-charging Williams possesses all the traits needed to become an impact NFL player.

The Cardinals could use upgrades on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but the burly, blue-collar Harmon would appear to be a perfect fit for Jonathan Gannon's defense. Massive, strong and surprisingly quick, Harmon could play up and down the defensive line.

As the Bengals' de facto general manager since 1999, Duke Tobin has made a career out of gambling on prospects with exceptional upside. Few offer more of that in this class than Stewart, who could be either the complement or replacement the Bengals need with star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson a candidate to be traded.

This feels too simple for GM John Schneider, who, like the aforementioned Tobin a pick earlier, has typically prioritized splashy athletes rather than interior offensive linemen with his top picks. But if Sam Darnold is going to live up to expectations in Seattle, the Seahawks must make protecting him a high priority. Banks was money the past three years at left tackle for the Longhorns, but he projects better at left guard for Seattle.

Addressing a secondary that surrendered 27 touchdown grabs (with just seven interceptions) against the below-average quarterbacks of the NFC South would seem to be the top priority for Tampa Bay, but Campbell might be too talented to ignore if available at this point in the draft. The Bucs still boast one of the league's legends in Lavonte David, but Campbell would allow GM Jason Licht to reset the clock.

Normally, it isn't as simple as replacing one former Tar Heels running back with another. But that could be the case in Denver, where Hampton's size, speed and reliability in the passing game could be a better fit in Sean Payton's offense than Javonte Williams (now with the Dallas Cowboys) proved to be.

Frankly, regardless of whether Pittsburgh signs Aaron Rodgers before the draft, I expect this pick to be used on a quarterback. Consider that the only two quarterbacks currently on Pittsburgh's roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson and the team no longer has a second-round pick after trading it to Seattle for DK Metcalf. Dart has all of the traits needed to be an NFL star, but he'll need patience to acclimate to the complexity of the pro game after excelling in a relatively simple scheme at Ole Miss. He seems to be the consensus third quarterback in the media, but some scouts prefer Louisville's Tyler Shough, Ohio State's Will Howard and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Joey Bosa's struggles with durability made him less of a loss than some might think, but there is no denying that if the Chargers are going to take the next step on defense, they need more juice (and production) off the edge. Playing with one of this year's better combinations of speed and violence, Green led the country with 17 sacks a year ago. He comes with some off-field baggage, but Jim Harbaugh (and Khalil Mack) might have the ideal leadership combination to help Green maximize his immense potential.

Like the Dolphins 10 picks earlier, the Packers might see Hairston as the perfect candidate to replace disgruntled veteran Jaire Alexander, who reportedly is on the trading block. Like Alexander, Hairston wins with pure man-to-man cover skills and big-play flair, returning half of his six career touchdowns back for touchdowns.

Few were bolder in free agency than the Vikings, and this included plenty of work in the secondary. Regardless, Barron's awareness, ball skills and versatility would be a fun fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.

Given Houston's struggles protecting C.J. Stroud a year ago and the subsequent trade of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, much of the national perception is that the Texans need more beef up front. They do, but more so on the defensive side of the ball than on offense following free agency. Nolen is a disruptive menace who could pop in Houston with opponents focusing their blocking schemes on the Texans' talented edge rushers.

It is pretty remarkable that the Rams won the NFC West a year ago, given the club's struggles with maintaining a healthy offensive line. Zabel played up and down the line of scrimmage at North Dakota State, and he starred at both the Senior Bowl and combine. He could be the ultimate "glue guy" to help wherever Sean McVay and the Rams feel he's most needed.

The Ravens are a frequent Draft Day winner, largely because they let the draft fall to them rather than reach to fill needs. More mauler than mover, Booker isn't a fit for everyone, but his massive frame and physicality certainly would make sense in Baltimore.

The loss of Aidan Hutchinson to injury last year sapped much of the speed and ferocity from the Lions defense, and finding another defender to complement that should be their top priority. Ezeiruaku offers both, turning heads at the combine with his burst and bend and registering an ACC-leading 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last year. He plays with the fire Dan Campbell demands.

Trading for Deebo Samuel was an important first step to help Jayden Daniels build upon his spectacular rookie season. But GM Adam Peters shouldn't stop there, especially given all the multiple receiver sets required in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. Either Egbuka or Missouri's Luther Burden III would be terrific fits, with the former currently being the more polished route-runner.

It isn't easy to do so when picking this late, but the Bills need to find some defensive stoppers to help catapult this club to the Super Bowl. A burly defensive tackle (like Michigan's Kenneth Grant or Ohio State's Tyleik Williams) would fit the bill, but the savvy, versatility and championship pedigree Starks offers just makes too much sense for GM Brandon Beane to pass up.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

I strongly considered Missouri wideout Luther Burden III here, but Andy Reid's system is considered especially difficult for young receivers to master. Potentially protecting Patrick Mahomes with a rookie left tackle would also be concerning, but that's why the Chiefs spent big on Jaylon Moore in free agency. Between Simmons, Josh Conerly Jr. and Aireontae Ersery, the Chiefs could have their choice of talented tackles to develop, with the former Buckeye offering the best combination of upside and versatility of the trio.

Emmanwori has the tape and upside to warrant top-15 consideration, but with many teams expected to prioritize the line of scrimmage in this year's draft, he could slide a bit. Howie Roseman stole Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean a year ago and could find himself in a position to steal another star for his secondary here.

