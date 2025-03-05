National Football League Davante Adams next team odds: Could star wideout return to Green Bay? Published Mar. 5, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers is not the only star player leaving the Jets organization.

Davante Adams is looking for a new team as well.

Where will the six-time Pro Bowler end up ahead of next season?

Let's check out the odds as of March 5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers: +190 (bet $10 to make $29 total)

Chargers: +450 (bet $10 to make $55 total)

49ers: +600 (bet $10 to make $70 total)

Rams: +750 (bet $10 to make $85 total)

Giants: +850 (bet $10 to make $95 total)

Broncos: +1000 (bet $10 to make $110 total)

Steelers: +1000 (bet $10 to make $110 total)

Patriots: +1000 (bet $10 to make $110 total)

Adams and Rodgers have one of the more heralded quarterback-receiver connections in recent NFL history.

The duo spent eight seasons together in Green Bay, from 2014 to 2021, and for many of those seasons, Adams was viewed as one of the game's best pass-catchers.

In Green Bay, Adams made the Pro Bowl every season from 2017 to 2021, and he was first-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, racking up 2,927 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during those two All-Pro seasons.

The Packers traded Adams to Las Vegas in March 2022, and there, he continued his superstar ways, tallying 1,516 receiving yards and 14 TDs in 2022. He was again named to the Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro performer that season.

In 2023, he had 1,144 receiving yards and eight scores with Las Vegas, but shortly into the 2024 season, the Raiders traded Adams to the Jets, where he reunited with Rodgers.

Over the course of 11 games last season, Adams registered 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns alongside Rodgers.

Davante Adams released by the New York Jets: Surprising or expected?

Now, both are on the open market, after New York last month told Rodgers it would move in a different direction and then released Adams on Tuesday.

The early odds say Adams could be headed back to Green Bay, the franchise that drafted him 53rd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Last season, the Packers had the fifth-best offense in the NFL, averaging 370.8 total yards per game, 223.9 of which came through the air.

Green Bay has made the playoffs five of the last six years, but is 1-3 in its last four postseason games.

