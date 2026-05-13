2026 Los Angels Rams Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Los Angeles Rams fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Rams' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open the year in Melbourne to take on the San Francisco 49ers, and will close the year at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is the Rams' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

Rams' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 10 (Thursday) vs. San Francisco 49ers (in Melbourne)

Week 2: Sept. 21 (Monday) vs. New York Giants

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Denver Broncos

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5: Oct. 12 (Monday) vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Washington Commanders

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 25 (Wednesday) vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 13: Dec. 3 (Thursday) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Dec. 13 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: Dec. 25 at Seattle Seahawks (Christmas)

Week 17: TBD at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks

Rams 2026 season prediction

Unlike most prognosticators, our Eric D. Williams believes the Rams will fall short of having the top record in the NFC West this season. He's predicting Los Angeles to go 9-8.

"Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and played all 17 games last season for the first time since 2021. And slated to back Stafford up is surprising first-round pick Ty Simpson, who has never taken an NFL snap and is a play away from leading a team that is the current betting favorite to win the Super Bowl," Williams wrote. "The Rams also must make sure Puka Nacua’s off-the-field issues are in the rearview mirror.

Rams' 2026 projected win total

The Rams' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 11.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +700, making them the favorites to win it all. Their odds to make the playoffs are -330.

Rams' notable offseason moves

After a few offseasons of taking a break from the approach, the Rams embraced their "F them picks" mantra again in March when they traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Los Angeles surrendered its first-round pick, along with a few other selections, to get the All-Pro corner. But the Rams weren't done there, signing Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency. They also re-signed safety Kam Curl to help ensure their secondary would improve from last season.

Los Angeles also made arguably the most surprising move of the offseason when it selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson will compete with Stetson Bennett IV to be Matthew Stafford's backup for 2026.

How we've assessed the Rams' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Rams at No. 1 in his power rankings.

"They’re still the most talented team in the NFL, but they could’ve locked that in by picking an actual impact player at No. 13," Vacchiano wrote.

Los Angeles' draft haul, meanwhile, earned a D grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.

"I was hoping for more — and I think many Rams fans feel the same," Rang wrote.