National Football League
Minnesota Vikings Over/Under Win Total: What To Expect From Skol
National Football League

Minnesota Vikings Over/Under Win Total: What To Expect From Skol

Updated Jul. 31, 2026 1:14 p.m. ET

In 2025, the Vikings finished 9-8 and third in the NFC North, but they carry plenty of momentum into 2026 after ending the season on a five-game winning streak.

After losing Sam Darnold to the Seahawks last offseason, Minnesota stumbled to a 4-8 start, as instability and injuries at quarterback derailed the offense.

The big question entering 2026 is which version of the Vikings will show up — the team that struggled through the first three months of the season, or the one that caught fire and closed the year with five straight victories.

Let's take a look at the Vikings' over/under win total odds for the 2026 NFL season.

 

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Minnesota Vikings

Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: The Vikings were carried by their defense in 2025. Under coordinator Brian Flores, Minnesota allowed just 19.6 points per game, ranking seventh in the NFL, while finishing third in defensive DVOA.

The offense, meanwhile, struggled throughout the season. The Vikings ranked 28th in total offense (275 yards per game) and 26th in scoring (20.2 points per game), creating a stark contrast between one of the league's top defenses and one of its least productive offenses.

Looking to improve its offense, Minnesota signed Kyler Murray in free agency. Murray and J.J. McCarthy are currently competing for the starting quarterback job in training camp, with head coach Kevin O'Connell splitting first-team reps and yet to name a starter.

Odds: This upcoming season, Minnesota is the +510 fourth choice to win the NFC North, the +2400 10th choice to win the NFC and the +5000 20th choice to win the Super Bowl. 

 
 
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