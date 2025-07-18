National Football League 2025 Atlanta Falcons Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last season’s progress after posting an 8–9 record in 2024 and falling short of a playoff berth. As Atlanta aims to break its postseason drought in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Falcons’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the Falcons do this season?

Greg Auman predicts that the Falcons will finish the year at 7-10. Here's Auman:

"So much hinges on how well second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can play. If he can just get to 20 touchdown passes, he’ll be the first Falcons QB to do so since Matt Ryan, who did it for 13 straight seasons from 2009-21. Atlanta used its top two draft picks (and next year’s first-rounder) to get a pair of stud rookie pass rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Can they spark a defense that gave up 30-plus points in five losses last season? The Falcons swept the Bucs last year, but faded in the second half badly enough to let Tampa Bay win the division by two games. The larger question: If the Falcons are 7-10 and miss the playoffs for an eighth year in a row, are the head coach and general manager back for 2026?"

