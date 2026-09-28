Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Targets Fast Return From Elbow Injury

Jayden Daniels could return to the field sooner than expected for the Washington Commanders.

The third-year quarterback recently told his Commanders teammates that he won't undergo surgery and that he owes it to them to get back on the field as soon as possible, CBS Sports reported Monday. Daniels is also reportedly pushing to return in the coming weeks.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn added that Daniels is expected to practice this week and travel to London for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the Commanders' Week 2 loss against the Dallas Cowboys after awkwardly landing on his left arm on a snap before halftime. It’s the same elbow dislocation he suffered last season, which was an injury that initially forced him to miss three games before missing four more games later in the year after re-aggravating the injury.

Now in his third season in the league, Daniels continues to struggle to stay healthy for a full season. Following a productive rookie year where he led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, injuries have sidelined him for 11 games over the last two years.

Before going down in Week 2, Daniels was off to a promising start to his third season. Daniels had thrown for 260 yards and three touchdowns alongside 100 rushing yards before his injury against the Cowboys. In his absence, backup Marcus Mariota stepped up to lead the Commanders to a thrilling 33-31 upset over the Seattle Seahawks.

With surgery ruled out for Daniels' dislocated elbow, it appears unlikely that Daniels will spend time on injured reserve. So, if he doesn't return to action in Week 4, that could mean Daniels will come back for either the Commanders' game against the New York Giants in Week 5 or their Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.