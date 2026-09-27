Tom Brady Calls Out Justin Herbert's 'Meatball Sub' Throw In Chargers' Loss To Bills

Tom Brady didn't hold back on Sunday, breaking out some social media slang to describe Justin Herbert's fourth-quarter interception.

Facing third-and-5 from the Buffalo 23 with the Chargers trailing, Herbert forced a deep pass toward the middle of the field that Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson read the whole way, intercepting it at the 1-yard line and returning it out to the 42.

Brady didn't mince words.

"There's a safety in the middle of the field," Brady said. "Poor awareness, poor decision, throws him a meatball sub."

It was the second time Brady called out the Chargers' decision-making in the game.

Earlier, in the third quarter, Los Angeles had marched to the Buffalo 1-yard line before a false start and a holding penalty pushed the offense backward, forcing Herbert into tougher throws than necessary.

Brady called it out as it happened.

"Second and goal on the one. I just think you shouldn't even be in this situation. Quarterback sneak, put it in," Brady said. "You call a fancy play, lose yards, false start, now these are much higher level of difficulty plays you have to run."

Justin Herbert was under pressure early and often against the Bills on Sunday. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Herbert finished 20-of-34 for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Bills improved to 3-0.

The Chargers dropped to 0-3, unable to find answers in the red zone or take advantage of Buffalo's five turnovers.