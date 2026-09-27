Dolphins Fear Major Knee Injury For RB De'Von Achane: 'It Does Not Sound Optimistic'

The Miami Dolphins could be without one of their most dynamic players for an extended period following the team's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley delivered a grim update on star running back De'Von Achane's knee injury, telling reporters that the prognosis "does not sound optimistic," according to NFL Network.

Achane exited the Chiefs' Week 3 home opener in the first quarter after an awkward tackle by Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman on an 11-yard run. He was initially ruled questionable to return before being evaluated in the blue medical tent and eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The 2023 third-round pick finished with just 17 yards on three carries before the injury. Second-year back Ollie Gordon took over as Miami's lead ball-carrier against the Chiefs.

Hafley's comments don't paint a positive picture in Miami, where Achane has become the centerpiece of a Dolphins' offense in the middle of a rebuild. This isn't the first time a knee issue has sidelined Achane, as he missed five games as a rookie in 2023 with a knee injury.

Achane entered Sunday with 31 carries for 110 yards on the ground this season while the rest of the Dolphins combined for 16 carries for 66 yards. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason after he set career highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 yards from scrimmage last season.

Next, the Dolphins will visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.