National Football League
Dolphins Fear Major Knee Injury For RB De'Von Achane: 'It Does Not Sound Optimistic'
National Football League

Dolphins Fear Major Knee Injury For RB De'Von Achane: 'It Does Not Sound Optimistic'

Published Sep. 27, 2026 5:09 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins could be without one of their most dynamic players for an extended period following the team's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley delivered a grim update on star running back De'Von Achane's knee injury, telling reporters that the prognosis "does not sound optimistic," according to NFL Network. 

Achane exited the Chiefs' Week 3 home opener in the first quarter after an awkward tackle by Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman on an 11-yard run. He was initially ruled questionable to return before being evaluated in the blue medical tent and eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The 2023 third-round pick finished with just 17 yards on three carries before the injury. Second-year back Ollie Gordon took over as Miami's lead ball-carrier against the Chiefs.

Hafley's comments don't paint a positive picture in Miami, where Achane has become the centerpiece of a Dolphins' offense in the middle of a rebuild. This isn't the first time a knee issue has sidelined Achane, as he missed five games as a rookie in 2023 with a knee injury. 

Achane entered Sunday with 31 carries for 110 yards on the ground this season while the rest of the Dolphins combined for 16 carries for 66 yards. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason after he set career highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 yards from scrimmage last season.

Next, the Dolphins will visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

  2. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

    Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Trending Image: Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

    49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

  2. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

    Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Trending Image: Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

    49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes