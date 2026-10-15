2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

My focus in Week 6 of the NFL season? Quarterback play.

Let's dive into how I'm wagering on the weekend.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

The Cowboys head to Green Bay after being embarrassed by Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

It’s been so bad for the Dallas defense, the franchise hired Mike Pettine to help first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The defense should be better with their personnel and Pettine should help improve some of the scheme.

What will also help the Dallas defense is playing against the Green Bay offensive line. It is poor, and I know the Packers scored a bunch against the Bears, but the Chicago defense is also stinky, and the Packers were continuing to score in garbage time.

It didn't feel like a true representation of the Green Bay offense.

On the other side, the Dallas offense should move the ball. It has played well this season and Dak Prescott continues to play like one of the better quarterbacks in the league. The Packers still don’t have Micah Parsons and lost Javon Hargrave near the end of the Chicago win.

The Cowboys can cover seven points.

A humming Dak Prescott is a successful bet (Getty Images).

Then there are the Chiefs, who host the 0-5 Chargers this weekend.

And while the Chargers tend to play up for the Chiefs game, I just don’t know what they have in the tank. Their offense is horrendous and they have no offensive line. Now, the K.C. defense is good, not great, and it does have issues rushing the passer. If it can’t rush the passer against this L.A. offensive line, K.C. is in trouble.

The Chiefs' offense should have no problem scoring on the Chargers. The Chargers' run defense has done well this season, but in most games it ends up cracking near the end of the game, as it is on the field too often.

The Chiefs are historically fantastic after a bye under Andy Reid. They should win by a field goal.

Schwartz's Pick: Cowboys +7.5, Chiefs -2.5

I will assume Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back on the field this weekend.

The Atlanta offense has scored a ton of points when Penix has played — 35 against the Packers, 45 at New Orleans and 23 against the Ravens.

The Chicago defense is awful. It has allowed points to any competent offense this season when it’s not pouring rain — 39 to the Panthers and the Packers scored 31, and it should have been more.

In other words, the Falcons will score at home.

When Caleb Williams is playing, I think you look at every Bears Over. Dude is a legit talent and the Chicago offense scores when he’s playing. The Atlanta defense is not awful, but I'm not sure it has the defensive line to compete against the Bears' offensive line. The Chicago offense also played poorly last week with both of its backup quarterbacks.

When an offense capable of scoring a ton of points has a rough week, I expect it to play better the next week.