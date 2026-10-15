National Football League
2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser
National Football League

2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

Published Oct. 16, 2026 10:26 a.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

My focus in Week 6 of the NFL season? Quarterback play.

Let's dive into how I'm wagering on the weekend.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

The Cowboys head to Green Bay after being embarrassed by Tampa Bay on Thursday night. 

It’s been so bad for the Dallas defense, the franchise hired Mike Pettine to help first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The defense should be better with their personnel and Pettine should help improve some of the scheme. 

What will also help the Dallas defense is playing against the Green Bay offensive line. It is poor, and I know the Packers scored a bunch against the Bears, but the Chicago defense is also stinky, and the Packers were continuing to score in garbage time. 

It didn't feel like a true representation of the Green Bay offense. 

On the other side, the Dallas offense should move the ball. It has played well this season and Dak Prescott continues to play like one of the better quarterbacks in the league. The Packers still don’t have Micah Parsons and lost Javon Hargrave near the end of the Chicago win. 

The Cowboys can cover seven points.

A humming Dak Prescott is a successful bet (Getty Images).

Then there are the Chiefs, who host the 0-5 Chargers this weekend.

And while the Chargers tend to play up for the Chiefs game, I just don’t know what they have in the tank. Their offense is horrendous and they have no offensive line. Now, the K.C. defense is good, not great, and it does have issues rushing the passer. If it can’t rush the passer against this L.A. offensive line, K.C. is in trouble. 

The Chiefs' offense should have no problem scoring on the Chargers. The Chargers' run defense has done well this season, but in most games it ends up cracking near the end of the game, as it is on the field too often. 

The Chiefs are historically fantastic after a bye under Andy Reid. They should win by a field goal.

Geoff SchwartzSchwartz's Pick: Cowboys +7.5, Chiefs -2.5

 

I will assume Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back on the field this weekend. 

The Atlanta offense has scored a ton of points when Penix has played — 35 against the Packers, 45 at New Orleans and 23 against the Ravens. 

The Chicago defense is awful. It has allowed points to any competent offense this season when it’s not pouring rain — 39 to the Panthers and the Packers scored 31, and it should have been more. 

In other words, the Falcons will score at home.

When Caleb Williams is playing, I think you look at every Bears Over. Dude is a legit talent and the Chicago offense scores when he’s playing. The Atlanta defense is not awful, but I'm not sure it has the defensive line to compete against the Bears' offensive line. The Chicago offense also played poorly last week with both of its backup quarterbacks. 

When an offense capable of scoring a ton of points has a rough week, I expect it to play better the next week. 

Geoff SchwartzSchwartz's Pick: Over 51.5

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Philadelphia Eagles Detail Blood Clot In QB Jalen Hurts' Calf

    Philadelphia Eagles Detail Blood Clot In QB Jalen Hurts' Calf

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jalen Hurts The Problem In Philly? Jaguars Are Title Contenders?

    NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jalen Hurts The Problem In Philly? Jaguars Are Title Contenders?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley Among 24 Eagles On Injury Report; Caleb Williams Returns

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley Among 24 Eagles On Injury Report; Caleb Williams Returns

  2. NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Immensely Talented Brock Purdy Is Just Getting Started As He Enters Elite

    West Coast Read: Immensely Talented Brock Purdy Is Just Getting Started As He Enters Elite

    NFL Trending Image: Who Should Be Blamed For Commanders' OT Blunder? NFL Scouts, Execs Differ

    Who Should Be Blamed For Commanders' OT Blunder? NFL Scouts, Execs Differ

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

  3. NFL Trending Image: Top 10 NFL Coordinators Ready To Become Head Coaches

    Top 10 NFL Coordinators Ready To Become Head Coaches

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 6 Betting Report: Bettors Backing The Over In Caleb Williams' Return

    NFL Week 6 Betting Report: Bettors Backing The Over In Caleb Williams' Return

    NFL Trending Image: The Most Important 25 Seconds In Football: Inside Coach-To-QB Communication

    The Most Important 25 Seconds In Football: Inside Coach-To-QB Communication

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Philadelphia Eagles Detail Blood Clot In QB Jalen Hurts' Calf
Philadelphia Eagles Detail Blood Clot In QB Jalen Hurts' Calf
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jalen Hurts The Problem In Philly? Jaguars Are Title Contenders?
NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jalen Hurts The Problem In Philly? Jaguars Are Title Contenders?
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley Among 24 Eagles On Injury Report; Caleb Williams Returns
NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley Among 24 Eagles On Injury Report; Caleb Williams Returns
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes