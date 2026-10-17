National Football League
Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update
National Football League

Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

Updated Oct. 17, 2026 4:55 p.m. ET

He's back!

The Chicago Bears are expected to activate quarterback Caleb Williams for the team's Week 6 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), NFL Media reported on Saturday morning.

Williams has missed Chicago's last three games due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain that resulted in him being carted off. Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent started in place of Williams, with the Bears going 2-1 in Williams' absence. Chicago is 3-2 on the year.

Williams appeared to hint of a looming return in a TikTok post that shows the video of the quarterback being carted off and then some of his highlights.

In the two starts he has made this season, Williams has totaled 407 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and a 92.0 passer rating, while completing 65.5% of his passes. He also rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 1, Williams and the Bears dropped 59 points in a road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Last season (2025), Williams totaled 3,942 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 90.1 passer rating, while completing 58.1% of his passes. He rushed for 388 yards and three scores.

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