What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

It's been a minute.

For the first time since 1982, the Milwaukee Brewers are going to the World Series, as they knocked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2026 National League Championship Series. A lot was different in 1982, not just in MLB, but in the sports world and society as a whole.

With that in mind, here's what was happening in MLB, sports and pop culture the last time the Brewers were in the World Series (1982):

What Was Happening In MLB In 1982

As for the aforementioned 1982 Brewers, who lost in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series after winning an MLB-best 95 games in the regular season, shortstop Robin Yount won the 1982 American League MVP Award, leading the entire sport with 210 hits, a .578 slugging percentage and 10.6 wins above replacement. He also earned Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors

Yount (114 RBIs) was one of four Brewers players to drive in 100-plus runs in the regular season, first baseman Cecil Cooper (121 RBIs) and outfielders Gorman Thomas (112) and Ben Oglivie (102) being the other three.

The 1982 championship triumph marked the Cardinals' 10th in franchise history and was their first appearance in the playoffs since 1968.

The California Angels, who lost to the Brewers in five games in the AL Championship Series, made the playoffs for just the second time in franchise history.

The New York Yankees posted a losing season (79-83) in what would begin the first season of a 13-year playoff drought.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (88-74) missed the playoffs following winning their fourth World Series since moving out West from Brooklyn (1958).

The Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005, were coming off their first playoff appearance as a franchise, losing to the Dodgers in five games in the 1981 NLCS.

Philadelphia Phillies superstar left-hander Steve Carlton, who won the 1982 NL Cy Young Award (it was the fourth of his career), led MLB in strikeouts (286) and innings pitched (295 ⅔) and threw 19 complete games.

The Chicago Cubs selected shortstop Shawon Dunston with the No. 1 pick in the 1982 MLB Amateur Draft. Dunston reached the big leagues in 1985 and went on to be a two-time All-Star and tally 1,597 hits over an 18-year career spent primarily with the Cubs (12 years).

Future Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn (San Diego Padres) and Wade Boggs (Boston Red Sox) made their respective MLB debuts.

Pete Rose, MLB's all-time leader in hits (4,256), was in his penultimate season with the Phillies.

What Was Happening In Other Sports

During the 1982 World Series, the NFL was in the middle of a would-be two-month players' strike.

Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Dwight Clark & Co. were coming off a 1981 NFL season that saw them win the San Francisco 49ers' first Super Bowl and championship altogether.

Regarding the nine-game regular season that was the 1982 NFL year, Joe Theismann, John Riggins and the now-Washington Commanders went on to beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.

The Penn State Nittany Lions, who were still an independent program, were in the midst of a 1982 college football season that would end with them beating the Georgia Bulldogs to win the national championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Michigan Wolverines in the 1982 edition of "The Game," 24-14. It marked Ohio State's second consecutive win over archrival Michigan and its third victory in the last four meetings.

The Auburn Tigers ended a nine-game losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the "Iron Bowl," with running back Bo Jackson leaping for the legendary "Bo Over The Top" goal-line touchdown with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the hardwood, the North Carolina Tar Heels, led by James Worthy and Michael Jordan, squeaked past Patrick Ewing, Sleepy Floyd and the Georgetown Hoyas in the national championship, 63-62.

Mike Krzyzewski was entering his third season of an eventual 42-year stint as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, the 1981-82 season marked the first NCAA Women's Tournament, which saw the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs go 35-1 en route to beating the Cheyney Wolves in the national championship. Now LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey was on that championship team.

Contrary to the belief that he invented the school, Geno Auriemma wasn't yet the head coach of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team; he would take over in 1985.

Darrell Waltrip ripped off his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off winning the 1982 NBA Finals in what was their first season with Pat Riley as head coach.

The New York Islanders were in the midst of what became an NHL four-peat (1980-83).

Italy defeated West Germany to win the 1982 FIFA Men's World Cup.

What Was Happening In Pop Culture