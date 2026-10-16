2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

Just a week ago, UMass was down 20-13 and facing a second-and-16 at its own 3-yard line. The Minutemen drove 97 yards with a third-string quarterback in the final minutes and threw a touchdown pass with one second on the clock.

Then, they went for two, failed, and the game ended 20-19.

We had Miami Ohio -3.5 — a side that closed -6.5.

Them’s the breaks sometimes.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you, I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing.

Those that do well in this racket know the "How, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

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(2026 Record: 14-14-2, -1.4 units)

Who’s ready for some Friday night fun in New Orleans? Memphis has one of the most explosive offenses in the country, led by quarterback Marcus Stokes. The junior from St. Augustine, Fla., is completing 70% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The Tigers are scoring 37 points per game and I don’t see Tulane keeping up. Barring a bunch of turnovers, the Memphis offense should be too much.

Sammy P's Pick: Memphis (-7)

Can Colton Joseph lift the Badgers to an upset in Week 7? (Getty Images)

This is a rat line if I’ve ever seen one. UCLA is 5-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) but it’ll be without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who’s out for the year with a knee injury. Wisconsin has the better signal caller in Colton Joseph and the Badgers’ bruising defense should give the Bruins’ offense fits. The whole world likes UCLA after last weekend’s upset of Oregon, but we’re going the other way with Luke Fickell’s sneaky good squad.

Sammy P's Pick: Wisconsin (+2.5)

Former Las Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons is hot on this one. He’s all over Under 47 between the Fighting Irish and Cougars. Salmons usually likes low-scoring affairs when two top-10 teams get together, but BYU’s style is also important here. The Cougars are one of the slowest teams in the nation when it comes to milking the clock between snaps. They know they can’t go score for score with Notre Dame, and they’ll try and make it ugly.

Sammy P's Pick: Under 47

After upsetting Buffalo and pounding Las Vegas in back-to-back weeks, New England is now one of the trendiest teams in the NFL. It’s funny how that works because nobody wanted to bet the Patriots earlier this season, and now they’re a money magnet. This year’s Jets squad is feisty, and they’re 3-1-1 against the spread. If Garrett Wilson can do his thing against a banged-up Pats secondary, New York can easily hang inside the number.