2026 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

It's Week 6 in the NFL and a few underdogs have caught my eye for various reasons.

Here's where I'm putting my money in Week 6.

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These teams nearly met in last year's Super Bowl, but now they will square off on Thursday night to kick off Week 6. I’ll go Under 40.5 here, with two slow-paced teams that both play good defense. I expect the Seahawks to be a bit more conservative on offense and conscious of ball security after losing last week because of turnovers.

Hill's Pick: Under 40.5

The Jaguars have been in London for a couple of weeks now, while the Texans head directly there after playing a road game against the Titans. The Jaguars have plenty of mistakes to correct following their sloppy win over the Eagles, and I expect them to do so in an environment they are very comfortable playing in.

Hill's Pick: Jaguars -2.5

The Patriots seem to have righted the ship after a 1-2 start. Their secondary is still dealing with some injuries, however, so I look for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson to have a big day.

Hill's Pick: Garrett Wilson Over 75.5 receiving yards

The Titans are looking for their first win, and have done very little to inspire any confidence in getting it. However, the Colts have really struggled defensively, and it’s hard to justify them laying this many points to anyone.

Hill's Pick: Titans +7

The Saints have only one win, the Giants have just one loss, yet it’s the Saints favored on the road in this game. In what should be a close one, I’ll take the home ‘dog Giants here.

Hill's Pick: Giants +1.5

The Browns were a botched snap away from being 4-1. Still, they look improved and part of that improvement is rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston. Boston’s yards prop is 55.5, he has games of 95, 89, and 59 yards receiving already this year, and I’m willing to overlook last week's 49-yard output on a rainy day against the Jets. Also, fellow rookie KC Concepción might miss the game with a concussion. I like Boston to have a big day.

Hill's Pick: Denzel Boston Over 55.5 receiving yards

The Panthers have a major edge in rest and prep time this week. They are fresh off a bye, while the Eagles are back from London with a laundry list of injuries to key players. I’ll back the more rested and healthier Panthers to get the win.

Hill's Pick: Panthers Moneyline (-120)

The Buccaneers are another team that enters the week with a nice rest advantage, having not played since upsetting the Cowboys last Thursday night. The Bucs are home, getting 2.5 points, and have an underrated defense that should keep this game close. In what is a toss-up game, I’ll take the points with the Bucs, who are still very much in the NFC South race despite being 1-4.

Hill's Pick: Buccaneers +2.5

Two weeks ago, we went Over on Bijan Robinson’s rushing prop, and he cruised to get us a win on that wager against the Saints. Last week, we went Under and had to hang on for dear life in overtime to cash that one as well. This week, let’s go back to the Over, as he draws a vulnerable Bears defense.

Hill's Pick: Bijan Robinson Over 88.5 rushing yards

The Rams are coming off of a brutal loss to the Bills on Monday night, which is bad news for a Cardinals team that is second-to-last defensively in yards per play allowed and just got torched for 45 points by the Lions. Look for the Rams to light up the scoreboard and get back to .500.

Hill's Pick: Rams Over 32.5

The Chargers are the biggest disappointment in football, and their season is essentially over a couple of weeks before Halloween. But, 8.5 points is a lot, and the Chiefs usually don’t blow teams out. I’ll begrudgingly take the points with the winless Chargers.

Hill's Pick: Chargers +8.5

A challenging scheduling situation for the Bills, who have to play consecutive road games following a Monday night game that went to overtime and forced their defense to be on the field for 76 plays. With less time to rest and prep following a big win, I’ll take the Raiders to keep it close against the Bills, who are 30th in the league defensively, allowing nearly 400 yards per game.

Hill's Pick: Raiders +5.5

The Cowboys finally played a game that didn’t exceed the total last week, breaking a streak of 10 straight Overs dating back to last season. I like the Over trend to get back on track this week. These teams met around this time last year and there were a combined 80 points scored. The Cowboys have an elite offense and one of the worst defenses in the league. Meanwhile, the Packers have some good numbers on defense, but they’ve played against three backup quarterbacks already this season, propping up their defensive statistics.

Hill's Pick: Over 53.5

It will get lost because of the wild ending, but Jayden Daniels ran for over 100 yards last week in his return to the field. He also ran for 69 yards in just a half in his prior start against the Cowboys in Week 2. His rushing prop of 35.5 looks low.

Hill's Pick: Jayden Daniels Over 35.5 rushing yards



