2026 NFL Odds: Win Totals Shift For Surprise Teams, Super Bowl Favorites

Sometimes, teams that were expected to be good turn out being great, and teams that weren't expected to be worth their salt turn out being … salt-worthy.

Let's analyze the movement for a handful of NFL teams who are exceeding expectations through nine weeks (as of Nov. 4 at BetMGM Sportsbook), and break down their remaining schedules.

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Win Total Movement (Week 1 to Week 9)

Bills: 10.5 to 12.5

What To Know: Buffalo (6-1) began the season against Houston, Detroit, the Chargers, New England and the Rams in its first five weeks, and navigated that stretch with just a single loss (Patriots). It also faced (and defeated) a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore in Week 8. Four of its 10 remaining games are against the Dolphins (twice) and Jets (twice).

49ers: 10.5 to 12.5

What To Know: The Niners (6-1) began the year with six straight wins before falling at Atlanta in Week 7. They have wins over both of their division foes — the Rams and Seahawks — as well as the Broncos. Six of their 10 remaining games are against the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Eagles (without Jalen Hurts) and Cardinals.

Vikings: 8.5 to 11.5

What To Know: The Vikings (6-1) are one of this season's surprise teams, and they were the last undefeated team in the NFL, before falling at Detroit in Week 8. Minnesota does own wins over the Packers and Bears, but its other four wins have come over the Bucs, Dolphins, Saints and Colts. Over the next three weeks, it will face Buffalo, Green Bay and San Francisco, and still has games remaining against the Patriots, Lions and Bears.

Bears: 9.5 to 11.5

What To Know: Chicago (6-2) was expected to be good, and it is good, despite having to deal with an early-season injury to Caleb Williams that sidelined him for three games. Oddly, the Bears are 0-2 in the division, but haven't lost outside the division. Their last two victories are over the Patriots and Seahawks, and they get the Bucs and Saints in the next two weeks. Still, they have games remaining against the Bills, Jags, Lions (twice), Packers and Vikings.

Broncos: 9.5 to 11.5

What To Know: The Broncos (6-2) have arguably the two most excusable losses in the NFL to date — at Kansas City in Week 1, in Patrick Mahomes' return game, and at San Francisco. They have wins over the Jags, Rams, Seahawks and exacted revenge on the Chiefs in Week 8. Things ease up for them in the back-half of the season. Six of their nine remaining games are against the Panthers, Raiders (twice), Dolphins, Jets and Chargers.

Jaguars: 9.5 to 11.5

What To Know: How come when the Jaguars (5-2) are good it always feels like a surprise? They won just 13 games just last year. This season, they lost at Denver by seven and Houston by three. They have blowout wins over Cleveland and New England, beat Cincy on the road, and beat the Eagles with Jalen Hurts. Seven of their 10 remaining games are against Lamar-less Baltimore, the Giants, Tennessee (twice), Dallas, Washington and Indianapolis. Thirteen wins is again on the table.

Bengals: 9.5 to 11.5

What To Know: As long as Joe Burrow is healthy, Cincy (5-2) has a chance to be good. The Bengals have won three in a row and their two losses this year are at Pittsburgh by three and against the Jaguars by five. Eight of their 10 remaining games are against Atlanta, Washington, New Orleans, Cleveland (twice), Carolina, Indianapolis and Lamar-less Baltimore.

Steelers: 8.5 to 10.5

What To Know: Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers (6-2) are just chugging along in the future Hall of Famer's final season. Pittsburgh has won four straight, but things get a little dicey over the next five weeks. The Steelers are at Cincinnati next, then get Houston, Denver and Jacksonville in Weeks 12, 13 and 14. However, they still have Hurts-less Philly, Lamar-less Baltimore (twice) and Tennessee remaining.

Browns: 5.5 to 8.5

What To Know: Are the Browns (5-3) actually, kinda, somewhat … good? The jury appears to be still out, but winning five of your first eight games is no small task. It must be pointed out that four of those wins came over Tampa Bay, Carolina, Lamar-less Baltimore and Tennessee. The Browns did split the season series with Pittsburgh, though. They get the Saints, Texans and Raiders in their next three games. Can they win at least two of those three to get to seven wins?

Raiders: 5.5 to 7.5

What To Know: Let's say this about the Raiders (4-4) — they are beating who they are supposed to beat. Las Vegas' four wins have come against Miami, the Chargers, New Orleans and the Jets. Its four losses have come against Kansas City, New England, Buffalo and the Rams. All makes sense, right? Over the next three weeks, the Raiders get San Francisco, Seattle and Denver. Can they squeeze out one of those to get to five wins? If not, they still have the Chargers, Titans and Cardinals on the schedule.

Cardinals: 3.5 to 6.5

What To Know: Last but not least, the Cards (3-5)! The Cardinals will sneak up on you. They own an upset win over the Chargers in Week 1, a shocking upset victory over the Rams, and a shocking comeback win over the Cowboys. Arizona is one win away from surpassing its opening win total, and it still has matchups with the Commanders, Hurts-less Eagles, Jets, Saints and Raiders. Could five or six wins be … in the cards?