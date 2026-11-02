National Football League
Chicago Makes A Statement: 3 Takeaways From The Bears' Win Over The Seahawks
National Football League

Chicago Makes A Statement: 3 Takeaways From The Bears' Win Over The Seahawks

Updated Nov. 3, 2026 12:07 a.m. ET
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears traveled to the Pacific Northwest looking for a signature victory to show they are a Super Bowl-caliber team.

In the strength of a crisp offense led by head coach Ben Johnson and an impressive performance by their defense, the Bears earned a 34-17 victory in a slugfest over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

The Bears (6-2) moved within one-half game of the first-place Minnesota Vikings (6-1) in the NFC North, while the Seahawks dropped into a second-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams (4-4). Both teams are well behind the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (6-1).

Here are my takeaways:

1.

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams Breaks Through Against Seattle Defense

Williams and Chicago’s offense grabbed control of the game from the start, driving 80 yards on 17 plays that were capped by a 1-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden III.  Williams finished 8-of-10 for 58 yards and a score on that scoring drive.

After that first drive, the Bears went three-and-out on their next two possessions and had a punt partially blocked, which still traveled 45 yards, fortunately for Chicago.

But the Bears cranked up the offense after that by leaning on Williams and the passing game. The former USC star finished 24-of-34 for 247 yards with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. Williams completed passes to seven different receivers and posted a 101.0 passer rating.

Caleb Williams ran the show against the Seahawks. (Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Williams is the first QB to throw for more than 200 passing yards against the Seahawks this season. Bears tight end Colston Loveland led the Bears with seven receptions for 65 yards, while D’Andre Swift finished with 61 rushing yards on 25 carries and three scores.

The 34 points are the most Seattle’s defense has given up this season.

2.

Chicago Bears

Jeffery Simmons Adds Juice To Chicago's Defense

The Bears gave up two first-round picks as part of the package to secure the services of one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL from the Tennessee Titans in Simmons.

Through one game, Chicago must be pleased with the deal. Simmons led the Bears with six combined tackles – including two tackles for a loss – a sack and a pass breakup. Simmons played 49 (85.7%) of Chicago’s defensive snaps. He led a ferocious Chicago pass rush that had Sam Darnold running for cover most of the evening.

Jeffery Simmons celebrates a stop against the Seahawks in his Bears debut. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Bears sacked Darnold three times and created a 31 % pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

3.

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold's Turnover Issues Persist

The turnover bug plagued the USC product again, as Darnold had an attempted pass deflected by the Bears' Austin Booker at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by fellow defensive lineman James Lynch.

The turnover was Darnold’s ninth interception this season. Only Justin Herbert (10) has more. Darnold has had an interception in every game he’s played this season.

The Seahawks couldn’t get much going on offense, other than the team’s top playmaker in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State product finished with six catches for 118 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass on a double move at the end of the first half.

However, Smith-Njigba was also called for offensive pass interference for the first time in his career, on a play that would have given the Seahawks first-and-goal from Chicago’s 1-yard line at the end of the third quarter. The Seahawks didn’t get anything on the drive after a Jason Myers field goal was blocked by the Bears.

Seattle finished with just 252 total yards as a team and struggled to get touchdowns in the red zone. Seattle finished 0-for-3 in the red zone last week against the Kansas City Chiefs and 1-for-3 against the Bears. Seattle is under 50% for the season and ranks fifth worst in the league.

Even the addition of running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet did not improve Seattle’s running game, as Chicago held the Seahawks to 81 rushing yards.

3 ½. What's Next?

The Bears are back in primetime next week on Sunday night. They'll face a Buccaneers team that became the first team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass.

The Seahawks, having lost three of their last four games, take on the upstart Cardinals in what suddenly is a very important game. If Arizona wins next Sunday, it will be tied at 4-5 with Seattle.

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