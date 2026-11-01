Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Big Movement At Top With Undefeated Vikings' Loss

Another week, another new No. 1.

Sunday delivered a wild slate of games, ranging from the last unbeaten team going down to Patrick Mahomes blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The team that finds itself at No. 1 now continues to roll through teams, led by its dynamic quarterback who is the MVP favorite through eight Sundays.

Let's get into it, starting with the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Steelers' convincing win over the Browns. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Don’t look now, but Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have the Steelers poised to take over the division. The offense remains a little clunky, but the veteran quarterback and grizzled coach are maximizing the talent around Rodgers to get the job done.

With the defense adapting to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his intricate schemes, the Steelers are a dark horse to fear down the stretch.

Who Stood Out: TJ Watt had two sacks against the Browns on Sunday. He passed Terrell Suggs for the most career sacks against the Browns. He also has the record for most against the Ravens, which means he's just the ninth player in NFL history to hold the career sack record against multiple teams.

J.J. McCarthy will be feeling good coming off the bye week with the Giants still in first place. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +6500

Head coach John Harbaugh has quickly transformed the Giants into the rugged squad no one wants to face down the stretch. The defense, in particular, has enough pass rushers and roughnecks to make life miserable for opposing passers and runners.

If the J.J. McCarthy experiment continues to produce positive results, the G-Men could win the NFC East amid a rebuild that could turn them into a perennial contender.

Who Stood Out: In five quarters of action with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 63.3% of his passes (31-of-49) for 495 yards and a 95.2 passer rating.

Jared Goff (left) and Jahmyr Gibbs handed the Vikings their first loss of the season. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

The Lions’ offensive pizzazz and physicality give them a chance to whoop any opponents at home or on the road. Jared Goff can throw for 300-plus on any given Sunday, or Jahmyr Gibbs can set the pace as a 100-yard rusher with big play potential.

If the defense continues to come up with a few key stops in clutch moments, the Lions could scratch and claw their way into the championship rounds in the playoffs.

Who Stood Out: Gibbs became the fifth player in NFL history prior to age 25 to have at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10+ touchdowns in their team's first seven games of a season. He joins Christian McCaffrey (2019), Edgerrin James (2000), Eric Dickerson (1983) and Jim Brown (1958) as the only players to do so.

Caleb Williams and the Bears face a tough test to close Week 8 against the reigning-champion Seahawks. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1100

A Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks could determine whether the Bears reside in the contender or pretender category at the halfway mark. It will also mark the debut of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, whom Chicago dealt two first-round picks for last week.

Head coach Ben Johnson’s squad looks Super Bowl-ready, but needs a few more pelts on the wall to cement their status as an elite team.

Who Stood Out: In his four games this season, Caleb Williams has led the Bears to a 3-1 record while completing 71.0% of his passes (88-of-124) for 1,020 yards (255.0 per game).

Patrick Mahomes couldn't deliver a game-winning touchdown late against the Broncos. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950

A positive came out of Kansas City's loss to Denver on Sunday in the form of rookie running back Emmett Johnson's emergence. Adding a high-end RB2 could stir head coach Andy Reid’s creative juices as he attempts to rebuild the Chiefs’ offense into a more explosive unit.

With Kenneth Walker III and Johnson capable of making plays as runners and receivers, the Chiefs’ ball control offense could revolve around their dynamic stable of running backs.

Who Stood Out: Despite throwing for 321 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes lost for just the third time in his NFL career when leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. His record in those games, including the playoffs, fell to 80-3.

Bo Nix celebrates Jonah Coleman's game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Head coach Sean Payton has whipped the Broncos into championship shape with his mix of swagger and tough love. Denver's comeback win over the Chiefs was impressive and showed a lot of character.

The Broncos are far from perfect, but they play with a grittiness that will make them a tough out in the postseason.

Who Stood Out: With his comeback win over the Chiefs, Bo Nix now has 16 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in his career. It is the most through three seasons since at least 1950.

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Running back Bhayshul Tuten powered the Jaguars' comprehensive blowout win over the Colts. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

The Jags are quietly dominating opponents with an electric offense that is showcasing Trevor Lawrence’s growth as a playmaker. Lawrence didn't even have to do too much against the lowly Colts, going 10-of-14 for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the air. The former No. 1 overall pick is playing at an MVP level, with an efficient yet explosive passing game clicking on all cylinders.

Lawrence's 10 completions also went to seven players, one of whom was third-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. A player who has been touted as a potential trade candidate, Thomas becoming a factor on offense would be a big boost for the Jags.

Who Stood Out: Bhayshul Tuten became the first player in Jaguars history with at least 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single game.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

There’s no doubt the Vikings’ defense can carry them to a Super Bowl, but quarterback Kyler Murray and the offense must improve significantly for a title run to come to fruition. The defense did its part in containing the Lions on Sunday, but the offense was unable to step up with enough points for Minnesota to remain undefeated.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell must find a way for his offense to put more points on the board to alleviate the pressure on the defense to pitch a shutout in pivotal games down the stretch.

Who Stood Out: Justin Jefferson has only reached 100 receiving yards in just three of 23 games since the start of the 2025 season, including none of his six games in 2026.

Brock Purdy comes off the 49ers' bye week as one of the MVP favorites. (Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +580

The bye week comes at a perfect time for a squad that needed a rest and recovery period for its aging roster. Despite featuring several 30-year-olds at prominent positions, the 49ers’ collective experience and expertise could be their superpower in the postseason.

Who Stands Out: Among players who have started at least seven games this season, Brock Purdy is third in quarterback rating behind Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow.

Josh Allen and the Bills kept on rolling against the Ravens, who lost Lamar Jackson early on Sunday. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +650

Josh Allen and Co. aren't a flawless squad, but their superior effort and nearly flawless execution make them hard to beat. The Bills outwork and outlast their opponents over 60 minutes, which speaks to their competitive stamina and championship-caliber pedigree.

Buffalo was fortunate when Lamar Jackson left their Sunday matchup on the Ravens' first offensive play, but it made sure that Baltimore didn't have any hope down the stretch. It was another statement from Buffalo as it moves into the top spot of my rankings.

Who Stood Out: With his 259th and 260th touchdown passes (including both the regular season and playoffs), Allen became the Bills' all-time leader, surpassing Jim Kelly for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history.