Ravens Star QB Lamar Jackson Leaves Game vs. Bills With Thumb Injury

Lamar Jackson's return from an ankle injury didn't last very long.

The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback departed in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury to his right thumb. Jackson suffered the injury when his hand hit the helmet of a Bills player in his first passing attempt of the game.

Jackson was in immediate pain and was grimacing as he left the field. He was accompanied by trainers while he went back to the Ravens' locker room for further testing.

The Ravens initially ruled Jackson questionable to return before declaring him out for the game toward the end of the first quarter.

That wasn't the only injury the Ravens suffered at quarterback on Sunday. Primary backup Tyler Huntley suffered an injury in the second quarter that took him out of the game, forcing undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to enter the game. If Fagnano gets hurt and Huntley is unable to return, running back Justice Hill is listed as the emergency quarterback.

Jackson missed Baltimore's last three games due to an ankle injury, with the Ravens going 1-2 over that stretch. He also missed four games last season due to hamstring and knee injuries, derailing the Ravens' year as they missed the playoffs.

Baltimore entered Sunday's game with a 4-3 record, putting it in last place in the competitive AFC North.

This is a developing story.