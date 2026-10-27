NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

A few big dominoes have already dropped ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and if we had it our way, there would be many more before 4 p.m. ET arrives on Nov. 10.

Last week, we looked at which player on all 32 teams is the top candidate to be dealt before the trade deadline. This week, we're looking at which player every playoff hopeful should try to land before the deadline comes and goes.

A couple of our choices are repetitive, as there are a few teams that should clearly take advantage of the Indianapolis Colts' fire sale and try to land star running back Jonathan Taylor. Some of our picks aren't the sexiest names, either, as there are a handful of teams who could be better served trading for depth. And a few of our selections are a bit outside the box, as we think of creative ways for certain teams to get better before gearing up for a playoff run.

So, which player should your favorite team try to trade for before Nov. 10 arrives? Here's one player every playoff hopeful should target.

Click on a team below to navigate this post. AFC NFC

Trade target: New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV

Greg Auman: Atlanta has gotten by surprisingly well at edge rusher despite Jalon Walker being out for the year and James Pearce about to finish an eight-game suspension. If the Falcons are really looking to make a push to end their playoff drought, they could double down by trading for Will McDonald IV, who played for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 2023-24 and had 10.5 sacks in their second year together. He’s under contract on his fifth-year option for 2027, so it’s not just a rental.

Another cheaper potential reunion? Get much-needed receiver help and add Jerry Jeudy from the Browns, where he played for current Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski.

Trade target: Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James

Steven Ruiz: The history is there. Derwin James played two seasons under Ravens coach Jesse Minter during his time with the Chargers, and general manager Eric DeCosta said he would have taken the safety if they hadn’t traded down in the 2018 NFL Draft. Bringing in James, who could take over as the full-time nickelback, would free up Kyle Hamilton to move around the defense.

The Ravens haven’t gotten much out of their deep safeties, but Hamilton could solve that. In 2024, Baltimore moved Hamilton into a deeper role, and it transformed the defense for the better. Bringing in another versatile piece like James could turn this defense into a top-10 unit. And with the Chargers at 0-6, they’ll likely be open to offers for their expensive vets.

If the Chargers decide to sell at the trade deadline, could Derwin James become the next player to play for both the Ravens and Chargers? (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Trade target: Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker

Ben Arthur: The Bills are getting uneven play at safety and have pass-defense woes overall. They’re giving up 285.8 passing yards per game, ranked second-worst in the NFL, and sit 30th in scoring defense (28.5 points allowed per game). Despite being 30 years old, Budda Baker is still a big-time playmaker who would give Buffalo a major boost. Through seven games this year, he already has a career-high 3.5 sacks to go with an interception and four passes defended.

Baker has no guaranteed salary left on his contract after this season, which makes it palpable for a team like the Bills to trade for the older safety.

Trade target: Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Auman: There’s so much of a Seattle presence in Carolina between head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, both longtime Seahawks guys and where Tariq Woolen began his career. The Eagles’ struggles make Woolen available as a rental, and Carolina has had both starting corners on injured reserve for the past month.

Backups aren’t likely going to get them a repeat division title, so upgrading the secondary would be a priority if they were to be active at the trade deadline.

In the event the Eagles decide to trade players at the deadline, Riq Woolen is a candidate to be moved. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Trade target: Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack

Auman: The Chargers’ unexpected disaster should have them dealing veterans at the deadline, and the Bears have traded for Khalil Mack before. He’s 35 and has an 0-6 career playoff record, so you’d think he’d be thrilled to join a legit contender like Chicago.

It’ll cost more, but the Chargers may make a much younger edge rusher, Tuli Tuipulotu, available. He’s only 24, had 13 sacks last season and will be a free agent next year, but you’d have to give Los Angeles a pick comparable to the one they’d get as a compensatory pick in 2028 for losing him in free agency.

Trade target: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Arthur: This Bengals’ season is about making big swings, right? Cincinnati has already seen the major impact of DT Dexter Lawrence, who was acquired for the 10th overall pick in the past draft, on their once-maligned defense. One of the NFL’s superstar running backs, Jonathan Taylor, could be that piece on offense that takes the Bengals to the next level.

Chase Brown has been a solid lead back in the past (990 rushing yards in 2024, over 1,000 rushing yards in ‘25), but his production has regressed significantly this year and the Bengals rank 30th in total rushing (81.2 rushing yards per game). That puts way too much pressure on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to carry the load. The addition of Taylor would give Cincinnati a true pick-your-poison offense.

Jonathan Taylor might be the top name on the trade market as the Colts continue their fire sale. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Trade target: Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Arthur: With Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson back from injury, the Browns are in good shape at running back. But they could really use help at pass catcher for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Outside of Harold Fannin, Cleveland doesn’t have a dependable tight end option. After Fannin, who’s averaging 36.7 receiving yards per game, the team doesn’t have a tight end touching six receiving yards per game. Dallas Goedert’s presence would open up two tight end sets for the Browns, which could make coach Todd Monken’s scheme more versatile.

Browns GM Andrew Berry was also the Eagles’ vice president of football operations in 2019, so there is a connection to the front office in Philadelphia, which could be a seller ahead of the NFL trade deadline with a 2-5 record.

Trade target: Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat

Ruiz: The Cowboys could solve a lot of their defensive issues by just getting to the quarterback more often. Unfortunately, teams aren’t just giving away pass-rushing talent, but Josh Sweat and the Cardinals have been headed for a split for the past year, so he could come at a reduced price. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker was on the Eagles coaching staff when Sweat notched eight sacks for Philadelphia during its Super Bowl run.

It’s a no-brainer from a fit perspective, but the 29-year-old hasn’t been productive this season, with just two sacks and seven hurries on a bad Cardinals defense. A trade to a playoff-contending team might bring out the best in him.

Josh Sweat could be a fit for the Cowboys as they seek to fix their defensive woes. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trade target: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Ruiz: Well, since it’s unrealistic for the Broncos to trade for a new starting quarterback, we’ll go with the offense’s second-biggest need: a running back who can produce big plays on the ground. Denver has the offensive line and scheme to produce a good running game, but it doesn't have a back who can capitalize on those advantages.

We saw what Jonathan Taylor can do in a friendly offensive environment in 2025 when he played himself into contention for Offensive Player of the Year with the Colts. Broncos coach Sean Payton seems to love Jonah Coleman, who just returned from a preseason injury, but if the 2026 fourth-round pick doesn’t impress in Week 8, Payton could get desperate on deadline day. The Denver coach loves explosive plays, and Taylor can provide them.

Trade target: Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Ruiz: The Lions need cornerbacks who can hold up in man coverage if they want to continue running defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s aggressive scheme. Those can be hard to find on the trade market, as teams typically covet man corners. But the Chiefs have a bit of a surplus at cornerback right now with rookie Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, and LaJarius Snead at the top of the depth chart.

Kristian Fulton, who’s at his best in man coverage, hasn’t played more than 10 coverage snaps since Week 2. If the Chiefs are in the market for a receiver, they may look to flip Fulton for draft capital to help facilitate a trade for one. Detroit has too many holes in its defense to give away draft picks, but adding Fulton shouldn’t cost much.

Green Bay Packers NFC North ↑ All teams

Trade target: Philadelphia Eagles G Landon Dickerson

Henry McKenna: The Packers have been connected to basically every trade candidate around the NFL, from Quenton Nelson (now with the Seahawks) to Jonathan Taylor. How about someone who’s unhappy — but under the radar? How about Landon Dickerson? The Eagles have moved him in and out of the lineup and onto injured reserve, and his play has been … downright bad.

But it’s not like the 28-year-old turned into a bad player overnight. The Packers should kick the tires and bring him in, maybe for a relatively small price on the trade market.

Trade target: New York Jets S Andre Cisco

Arthur: Safety Reed Blankenship, who signed a three-year deal with the Texans in the offseason, has had an uneven tenure so far in Houston. Andre Cisco would bring much-needed stability at safety and to Houston’s larger secondary, which has been a big disappointment and needs to get on track if the Texans are to turn around their 2-5 start. The Texans are currently allowing 244.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th.

A former third-round pick, Cisco is allowing just a 76.2 passer rating as the nearest defender in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats. He’s seen his playing time dwindle in New York this season, so he could be available, and the Texans already have plenty of familiarity with him from when he played with the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-24). He’s due just over $910,000 in base salary for the rest of this season, after which he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

Trade target: Los Angeles Chargers CB Donte Jackson

Auman: Jacksonville has the NFL’s best run defense, but the Jaguars are 30th against the pass, some of which is opponents trailing and throwing much more often. Having another veteran option at corner would help them in the playoffs and prevent someone like Josh Allen from having a big day, like he did last year when he completed 80% of his passes in Buffalo’s wild-card win in Jacksonville. Having more talent at corner also helps you let Travis Hunter freelance more on offense, so it could end up helping both sides of the ball.

Donte Jackson turns 31 next month, but is the kind of ballhawk the Jaguars love, with nine interceptions in 2024-25.

Kansas City Chiefs AFC West ↑ All teams

Trade target: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

McKenna: If I’m the Chiefs, I’d happily settle for Brian Thomas Jr. He and Garrett Wilson have similar styles of play. But if we’re talking about who the Chiefs should target — above everyone else — then Wilson absolutely qualifies as the No. 1 candidate. He has already realized the form that you’d have to (very optimistically) project Thomas could achieve.

The price difference would be substantial, with Wilson likely requiring a package that might be something like a first- and second-round pick (or thereabouts) — whereas Thomas might cost something around a second-rounder. But the Chiefs have been too patient for too long about their WR position. Time to get aggressive.

Is it time for the Jets to trade Garrett Wilson? (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders AFC West ↑ All teams

Trade target: Philadelphia Eagles G Landon Dickerson

Eric D. Williams: The Raiders need help along the offensive line, and Landon Dickerson provides a veteran presence from an organization with a championship pedigree with a workable contract. The Eagles have lost five in a row and are cratering. Dickerson is working his way back from a knee injury, but this is more of a long-term play to get another veteran offensive lineman to grow with Fernando Mendoza.

Los Angeles Rams NFC West ↑ All teams

Trade target: Minnesota Vikings WR Jauan Jennings

Williams: Davante Adams will be out at least six weeks with an injured hamstring and Puka Nacua has already missed two games this season due to injury. Jauan Jennings is a tough receiver who brings a lunch-bucket mentality and would fit in nicely to L.A.’s receiver room.

Jennings should be familiar with Sean McVay’s offense from his time with Kevin O’Connell and Kyle Shanahan. And Jennings has not found a meaningful role in the passing game of Minnesota’s offense.

Trade target: New England Patriots RB TreyVeon Henderson

McKenna: TreVeyon Henderson quietly has not worked out for the Patriots — with minimal success as a pass protector and too many instances where he simply runs into the back of the offensive line. Henderson’s splash plays have made rounds on social media, but his lack of consistency has given way to a guy like Corey Kiner (who?!) getting more work.

So what if the Vikings took the opportunity to give Henderson a change of scenery and in a different scheme (which Minnesota just adopted this year)? Henderson could be better suited as a 1-2(-3) punch with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones. '

TreVeyon Henderson hasn't lived up to expectations this season, seeing his snap count slip as of late. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots AFC East ↑ All teams

Trade target: Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack

McKenna: There are a handful of enticing names on the market, from edge Josh Sweat to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. But the Patriots already gave up a first-round pick in the last few months. I don’t see them doing it again here at the deadline. So Khalil Mack would make sense, given that he’s a veteran who can help in a rotational role — and for a late-round pick.

It won’t move the needle much. But the Patriots probably don’t think they need to move the needle much, with the effects of A.J. Brown still pending. When he finally starts contributing, the Patriots should improve — perhaps substantially.

New York Giants NFC East ↑ All teams

Trade target: Indianapolis Colts DT Grover Stewart

Ralph Vacchiano: The Giants never really replaced Dexter Lawrence in the middle of their defensive line, and that’s easy to see from a run defense that’s giving up 128.1 yards per game. They have enough weapons on offense, as long as QB J.J. McCarthy keeps playing well. What they need to do is fortify a defense that has been battered by season-ending injuries to LBs Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds.

Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons is the DT star of the market, but he’ll likely cost a first-round pick. Grover Stewart, 33, should cost less than the fourth-rounder the 49ers dealt for Stewart’s old teammate, DeForest Buckner, though. And at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, he could be a cheap way for the Giants to bulk up their defensive line and add a little interior push, too.

Trade target: Los Angeles Rams TE Colby Parkinson

Vacchiano: It’s pretty clear that the Eagles need to be big sellers at the trading deadline, but GM Howie Roseman is a wizard at playing the long game, so there’s no reason he can’t do a little buying too. It would have to be strategic, though, and adding a tight end to replace the soon-to-be-departing Dallas Goedert would definitely be a good strategy.

Colby Parkinson, 27, is a vastly underrated receiver and a huge (6-7, 266) red-zone target, who is just lost at times in the deep and talented Rams offense. With L.A.’s season teetering, and Parkinson’s contract expiring after the season, he’d be a low-cost addition for Philly. And if they can re-sign him in the offseason, he’d fill a huge 2027 need, too.

Trade target: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Vacchiano: With injuries to Michael Pittman and Roman Wilson, the Steelers desperately need to add passing game weapons to help out aging QB Aaron Rodgers on his last ride. And adding a potential deep threat like Brian Thomas Jr. would surely help, especially since WR DK Metcalf has been erratic in that role.

Thomas is still only 24 and a former first-round pick who had a monster season as a rookie just three years ago (87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns), but he’s been completely buried in Liam Coen’s Jaguars offense. The speedy 6-2, 209-pounder could be a really low-cost addition (though several teams could be interested and turn it into an odd bidding war). And the upside could be huge for an offense that needs a downfield threat and a boost.

San Francisco 49ers NFC West ↑ All teams

Trade target: Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack

Williams: Even if Nick Bosa eventually returns from injury and after Tuesday's trade for DeForest Buckner, the 49ers still need help at edge rusher to improve the pass rush on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. After mulling retirement, 35-year-old Khalil Mack decided to return and play one last season in Los Angeles. But he didn’t expect to potentially end his career for one of the worst teams in the league. Mack still has gas left in the tank and could contribute to a veteran team in position to make a deep postseason run.

Trade target: Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard

Williams: Seahawks GM John Schneider already made a move to bolster the offensive line with the addition of Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. He won the battle of optics by Seattle’s defense shutting down former teammate Kenneth Walker III in his return to Lumen Field with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, even with the eventual returns of first-round pick Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet on the horizon, the Seahawks still need more juice in the running game to protect Sam Darnold if they want to defend their Super Bowl title. Tony Pollard provides that on a team that Seattle made a midseason trade with a few years ago, landing linebacker Ernest Jones IV from Tennessee.