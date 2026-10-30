National Football League
Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers
National Football League

Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

Updated Oct. 30, 2026 12:56 p.m. ET

In the span of two hours, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught passes from Jordan Love, was examined in the hospital and then returned to play at Lambeau Field.

Excuse me?

Yes, that was the order of events for Watson, who suffered a chest injury with 9:11 remaining in the second quarter of the Packers' Thursday night win over the Carolina Panthers and returned to the sideline following a hospital visit with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Watson's return to the sideline was met with thunderous applause from the Packer faithful.

"It was super dramatic. I felt like I was watching a WWE SmackDown vs. RAW event or something out there," Watson said in his postgame press conference about coming out of the ambulance in the tunnel.

"Seeing the cameras on me when I was coming out of the ambulance, that was a little crazy. It was a surreal experience, no doubt, just to go through that and have the fans cheering for me. Being back out there was definitely exciting."

Amazingly, Watson finished the 27-19 victory with a career-high eight receptions for 113 yards, which were both game highs.

The 113-yard outing was Watson's fourth 100-plus-yard game of the season. Meanwhile, Love threw for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while posting a 106.6 passer rating and completing 73.2% of his passes (30 of 41). 

Watson, who signed a four-year, $110.5 million extension with the Packers in June, has traditionally been held back by a combination of hamstring, ankle and knee injuries, among other issues. He missed three games in 2022, eight games in 2023, three games in 2024 and seven games in 2025.

That said, the 6-foot-4 Watson has appeared in each of Green Bay's eight games this season and is tearing it up; the fifth-year receiver has logged 42 receptions for 708 yards (16.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Watson's receiving yards and receiving touchdown totals each lead the Packers.

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