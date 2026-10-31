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Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search
College Football

Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

Published Oct. 31, 2026 2:45 p.m. ET

Could Philip Rivers return to his alma mater?

After North Carolina State parted ways with former head coach Dave Doeren last week, Rivers has reportedly emerged as the "focus" of the Wolfpack's head coaching search. 

The Wolfpack dismissed Doeren after a 31-28 loss to Stanford in Week 8. The decision ended a 14-year tenure for the most successful coach in NC State history.

After promoting Todd Goebbel to interim head coach, the program announced a wide-ranging search for its next full-time head coach. A week later, Rivers found himself at the center of speculation, though he denied the rumors.

"There's nothing there at this point," Rivers said in an interview at St. Michael Catholic High School, the Alabama-based high school where he coaches. 

But, Rivers didn't entirely shut the speculation down. 

"Never say never," he added. 

The stars do align for Rivers to return to Raleigh. It would be a reunion 20-plus years in the making. Rivers was NC State's starting quarterback from 2000-2003. As a senior, he led the FBS in passing efficiency, completing 72% of his passing attempts. He led the ACC with 4,491 yards and 34 touchdowns. 

Rivers was drafted by the New York Giants in 2004 and immediately traded to the San Diego Chargers. He spent the next 16 seasons with the Chargers, remaining with the organization when it moved to Los Angeles. He led the team to an AFC Championship appearance in 2008. Rivers retired after one season with the Indianapolis Colts, but stayed in football, coaching his sons. 

Philip Rivers played 16 years for the Chargers' organization. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Then last season, he came out of a four-year retirement to start three games for the Colts after they lost Daniel Jones to a season-ending achilles injury. 

He has since returned to his day job at St. Michael Catholic High School, coaching his son, Gunner. But those days could come to an end if North Carolina State comes calling. 

"You understand the chatter that's out there," he said. "You got to take it one day at a time."

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