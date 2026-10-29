2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

We're in NFL Week 8, and this week, I'm paying attention to a few squads that I'm still undecided about.

Here's how I'm wagering the weekend.

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The Cowboys still leave a lot to be desired, and they shouldn’t be a favorite over anyone in the NFL by seven points.

Dallas just beat up on the Eagles, but that game was far closer than the final score. The Eagles were leading 21-20 in the third quarter before they just fell flat. Philly is missing all sorts of starters on both sides of the ball, and it took the Cowboys deep into the game to get a comfortable win.

The Dallas defense is still one of the worst in the NFL and the Arizona offense is good enough to exploit that. The Cardinals have also shown the ability to make late comebacks and score to keep themselves within striking distance.

Schwartz's Pick: Cardinals +7

I wrote last week that I expected the Kansas City offense to sputter a bit against the Seahawks and things played out as expected — clunky.

The Chiefs couldn’t block. They didn’t run it well. No one was open, and Patrick Mahomes played sped up. All of that equaled three total points for K.C. on the night.

While the Chiefs' offensive line should have a tackle back, I still don’t like the matchup against the Denver defense. The Chiefs can't stretch vertically at all, so better defenses are able to play tight coverage on receivers who can’t beat man coverage.

The Broncos will look to stop running back Kenneth Walker, which they were unable to do in the first matchup between these two teams. The Denver pass rush has improved with the return of Jonathan Cooper back into the lineup, and I don't believe the Chiefs are going to score on a consistent basis.

Now, on the other hand, the Denver offense is one-dimensional, going up against a good K.C. defense. It doesn't run the ball that well unless it is Bo Nix scrambling. Denver doesn’t push the ball down the field with any regularity, and that's why it struggles to score. The Broncos put up 17 against the Chargers in a win that featured lots of short fields later in the game due to Chargers turnovers. They also scored just 17 against Seattle two weeks ago.

The Broncos did break loose against the Cardinals last week, but that final score number feels a bit inflated. Denver scored on a long Nix scramble and a screen that went for 50+ yards.

I like the Under in this game.