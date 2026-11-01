Lions LB Jack Campbell Carted Off In Sunday's Game vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a serious injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell was stretchered off early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after he tackled Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. It wasn't clear what the injury was on replay, but it was evident that Campbell had suffered a serious injury as he remained face down for several moments.

Campbell appeared to be motionless for at least a few moments as well when the Lions' training staff tended to him. He was eventually placed on the cart nearly 10 minutes after the injury occurred.

The Lions eventually announced that Campbell was transported to a local hospital and was being evaluated for a neck injury.

The 26-year-old Campbell is one of the Lions' core players. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time in his career last season. He logged 54 total tackles through the first six games of this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.