National Football League
Jauan Jennings Rejects 49ers Reunion, Turning Down Trade To Stay With Vikings
National Football League

Jauan Jennings Rejects 49ers Reunion, Turning Down Trade To Stay With Vikings

Updated Nov. 1, 2026 1:46 p.m. ET

Decimated by injuries at wide receiver, the San Francisco 49ers turned to the trade market in search of immediate help. 

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, that player was Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings. However, the deal was contingent on Jennings confirming to 49ers leadership that he wanted to return to San Francisco, where he played from 2021 to 2025.

"The 49ers, who already traded for DeForest Buckner, also had a trade term worked out for Jauan Jennings," Glazer said. "It was contingent upon him hopping on a FaceTime call with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch and saying, ‘Yeah, I want to come back,’ but he didn’t."

Jennings seems content sticking with the undefeated Vikings.

"He said, ‘Actually, no, I want to stay here in Minnesota,'" Glazer said. "He likes what is going on in Minnesota."

Jennings signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings in the offseason that can reach up to $13 million with incentives. In Minnesota, he serves as the primary third option behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson and 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison.

Jennings has yet to carve out a major role in the Vikings' passing game under head coach Kevin O’Connell. Through five games, Jennings has caught just four of his eight targets for 43 yards and has been kept out of the end zone.

With Jennings making it clear he intends to stay in Minnesota, the 49ers will likely remain active on the wide receiver market. It remains to be seen who is realistically available for San Francisco, which is 6-1 and looking to gear up for a competitive NFC playoff race.

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