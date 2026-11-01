NFL Trade Deadline: Is Maxx Crosby On The Move? Latest On Raiders' Star Edge Rusher

We shouldn't expect another trade saga involving Maxx Crosby anytime soon.

The star edge rusher isn't seeking a trade and the Las Vegas Raiders aren't expected to move him ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported.

"I think for the most part, people think that Max Crosby wants to stay with the Raiders," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "I know he wants to stay with the Raiders, but from every team I talk to, this isn't so much for just Crosby with everybody out there."​

Las Vegas' decision to keep Crosby comes amid its 3-4 start. The Raiders opened the year with three straight wins, but have lost four straight games before Sunday's battle with the New York Jets.

This isn't the first time Crosby's been speculated to be a trade candidate. In fact, the Raiders agreed to trade the five-time Pro Bowler to the Baltimore Ravens over the offseason for two first-round picks. The Ravens backed out after Crosby failed his physical, though, sending him back to Las Vegas.

Crosby has recorded 18 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

While his name has been loosely mentioned at this year’s trade deadline, unlike running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, Crosby is firm on staying with the Raiders.

While Crosby is set to remain in Sin City, there are other notable players who could be on the move before the trade deadline. Glazer mentioned Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings as potential trade candidates on Sunday.

Additionally, Glazer emphasized that Week 8 will serve as an opportunity to see who the "sellers" are and which teams will start looking at based on Week 8’s results.​

"They said today's games are going to be huge to see who the sellers really are," Glazer said. "Someone loses today, then everyone's going to call those teams trying to get those big-name players. But Crosby wants to stay with the Raiders."