Brady Returns: Tom Brady Set To Broadcast First Game At Gillette Stadium

Chills, goosebumps and nostalgia.

That's what the feeling will be like at Gillette Stadium this Sunday. Tom Brady makes his return to Foxborough for the first time as an announcer when the New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers on FOX's "America's Game of the Week."

And while Sunday will help spark two decades of joyful memories for Patriots fans, we're already taking a trip down memory lane and looking back at the most dominant run a player has had for any team in NFL history. FOX Sports unveiled a teaser highlighting Brady's 20 seasons with the Patriots, from the game he made his first start in 2001 through winning his sixth and final Super Bowl title with New England at the end of the 2018 season.

Brady set a new bar for success across all sports with his dominance with the Patriots. His six Super Bowls with the franchise are more than any other NFL franchise has won, except for one (the Pittsburgh Steelers). He also won three MVPs as he helped the Patriots play in the Super Bowl nine times.

Brady's Patriots teams were a model of consistency, too. They won the AFC East in 17 of the 18 seasons that saw Brady end the year as their starting quarterback. New England also reached the AFC Championship Game in 12 of those 18 years, including a streak of eight straight AFC Championship Game appearances.

Sunday will also mark Rob Gronkowski's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Brady and Gronkowski were teammates for nine seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls over their time with the Patriots as they formed one of the most iconic quarterback-receiver duos in NFL history.

Tom Brady returns to Foxborough this weekend, when former teammate Rob Gronkowski will be honored. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Brady's 90 career regular-season touchdown passes to Gronkowski (which include their touchdown connections in their two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are the second-most for a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history.

Now, Brady returns to Gillette Stadium to call a game between two of the game's top quarterbacks. Packers quarterback Jordan Love leads the league in passing (2,246), while Drake Maye is having another strong year (18 total touchdowns) after finishing second in the MVP vote as he led the Patriots to the Super Bowl last season.