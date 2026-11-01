Tom Brady’s Advice to Lions After Jack Campbell Stretchered Off With Neck Injury

A scary scene unfolded during the Detroit Lions' win over the Minnesota Vikings, with linebacker Jack Campbell suffering a neck injury following a tackle. He was carted off the field on a backboard and transported to a local hospital.

The team announced that Campbell will be evaluated for a neck injury. This comes just weeks after Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed also suffered a scary neck injury that now forced him to miss the entire season.

During the FOX broadcast, Kevin Burkhardt asked Tom Brady how players mentally cope when a teammate suffers a major injury. Brady’s takeaway was simple and it’s to focus on what you can control and keep moving forward.

"It’s very difficult for everybody, obviously, but it’s also part of what you’ve been doing your whole life," Brady said. "Guys go in and out of practice and some aren’t as severe as that, but you have to kind of move on and compartmentalize it and realize he’s under great medical care and attention and they’re getting what he needs."

That’s exactly what the Lions did following Campbell’s exit. They pulled out a 19-15 victory over their divisional rival, with the defense securing key late-game stops in the fourth quarter against Kyler Murray and the Vikings offense.

All eyes now turn to Campbell's health in the coming days. Through six games this season, Campbell has been the pulse of Detroit's defense, racking up 54 tackles and a fumble recovery while anchoring a Lions run defense that ranks 12th in the NFL.

With the win on Sunday, the Lions improved to 5-2 on the season, remaining firmly in the NFC North hunt and a highly competitive NFC playoff picture.