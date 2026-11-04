National Football League
Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out
National Football League

Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out

Updated Nov. 4, 2026 3:41 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens have found their answer at quarterback, even if it's for the short term.

The Ravens are finalizing a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The deal is expected to be completed this weekend.

Baltimore was left scrambling at quarterback after Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. 

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, playing in his first game back after missing three with an ankle injury, suffered a right thumb injury on his first throw. Jackson's thumb requires surgery, and that landed him on injured reserve. His backup, Tyler Huntley, then suffered a turf toe injury before halftime that will reportedly end his season.

That left undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano as the only quarterback from the active roster available. The Ravens also signed Austin Reed to their practice squad on Monday.

Brissett, 33, became expendable in Arizona after Gardner Minshew took over as the starter. 

Minshew replaced a benched Brissett in the second half of the Cardinals’ comeback win over the Cowboys, and on Monday, coach Mike LaFleur named Minshew the starter "moving forward." 

Rookie Carson Beck moved up to backup, and Brissett dropped to the emergency third quarterback. Brissett started Arizona’s first eight games this season, throwing for 1,719 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Brissett is playing on a one-year deal with $15.5 million guaranteed, which the Cardinals reworked in July after a training camp standoff, and he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. 

A veteran with 11 seasons under his belt, Brissett has thrown for more than 16,000 career yards and 86 touchdowns with 39 interceptions, and brings plenty of starting experience to Baltimore.

The Ravens are 4-4 after losing three straight games and sit last in the AFC North. They play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, before the trade is expected to be completed.

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