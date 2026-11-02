Cardinals To Start Gardner Minshew vs. Seahawks; Rookie Carson Beck To Be Backup
The Arizona Cardinals are making a QB change.
Gardner Minshew will start Arizona’s Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Mike LaFleur announced on Monday, adding that Minshew will be the Cardinals’ starter "moving forward."
The decision comes after Minshew led the Cardinals to a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, after he replaced a benched Jacoby Brissett in the second half.
LaFleur added that rookie Carson Beck will back up Minshew against Seattle, while Brissett will serve as Arizona’s emergency third QB.
Minshew, 30, signed a one-year deal with Arizona this offseason. The former sixth-round pick out of Washington State has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
Beck, a third-round pick in this year’s draft out of Miami, moves up to No. 2 on the depth chart.
As for Arizona’s Week 1 starter, that’s a steep drop for Brissett after the Cardinals reworked his contract in July following a training camp standoff, giving him a one-year deal with $15.5 million guaranteed.
Brissett is still scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and moving him to the No. 3 role could signal he’s available ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10.
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